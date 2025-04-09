HCCA's Compliance Institute To Welcome CMS Official And Compliance Legal Experts As General Session Speakers

MENAFN - PR Newswire), Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Administrator, Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), will lead the Institute's first General Session entitled "" on Tuesday, April 29. This is a unique opportunity to hear from an official in the current administration about priorities and future direction for the CMS.

Lynn Sessions , Partner, Baker & Hostetler LLP, leads her firm's Healthcare Privacy and Compliance team. In her Wednesday morning April 30 session, "What You Should Change Following the Change Healthcare Incident: Lessons Learned and Strategies to Consider," she will draw from her extensive experience to explore the largest breach of medical data in U.S. history and its ramifications for compliance professionals.

On Wednesday afternoon, attendees will hear from three legal and compliance experts in a session entitled "The State of New York vs. The National Rifle Association: Lessons in Nonprofit Compliance and Governance." Addressing the biggest non-profit enforcement action in recent years as well as the risks and pitfalls of ineffective oversight will be:



Daniel Roach , Interim CEO of SCCE & HCCA, with 40 years of experience as a compliance officer, attorney, and general counsel.

James Sheehan, Chief of the Charities Bureau of the Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York. The Bureau is responsible for enforcement activities, trust regulation, oversight, and public outreach for the over 90,000 New York nonprofits. Emily Stern, Chief of the Enforcement Section of the Charities Bureau of the Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York. She has been at the helm of many groundbreaking enforcement matters brought by the NY AG Charities Bureau.

About the Compliance Institute

The Compliance Institute is HCCA's largest annual gathering of healthcare compliance professionals, offering cutting-edge education, networking, and program strategies for practitioners across a variety of healthcare segments.

The 2025 conference, April 28–May 1 in Las Vegas, offers 100+ educational sessions, in-person connections with exhibitors, and attendee networking opportunities. A virtual option, beginning April 29, is also offered with nearly 50 sessions live-streamed from the conference site.

Agenda and registration details are available at hcca-info/2025ci .

Complimentary press passes are available for both the in-person and virtual conference formats.

About HCCA

Headquartered in Minneapolis MN, Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®) is a nonprofit, member-based association that supports healthcare compliance professionals with educational opportunities, resources, and valuable peer connections. Learn more at or call 888.580.8373

