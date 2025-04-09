Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative Phase Two Update: Centerpoint Energy Completes 70% Of Critical Resiliency Work Around Houston To Prepare For The 2025 Hurricane Season

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Since announcing the second phase of GHRI last fall, the company has prioritized a broad suite of resiliency actions, including adding thousands more automation devices capable of self-healing; clearing higher-risk vegetation across thousands of more miles of power lines; installing thousands of stronger, more storm-resistant poles; and undergrounding hundreds of miles of power lines. When complete, CenterPoint's GHRI efforts will improve overall grid resiliency and reliability and are estimated to reduce outages for customers by more than 125 million minutes annually.

Among CenterPoint's upcoming GHRI resiliency achievements are: undergrounding the 350th mile of power lines to help improve resiliency and reduce the risk of outages, and beginning the installation of the first of 100 new local weather monitoring stations by June 1 to improve situational awareness and storm preparation across Greater Houston.

"Our entire CenterPoint Houston Electric team is focused on completing this historic suite of grid resiliency actions before the start of hurricane season. That is our goal, and we will achieve it. To date, we have made significant progress as part of this historic effort, including undergrounding power lines, installing new poles, clearing hazardous vegetation and installing automation devices to reduce the impact of future storms and hurricanes." said Darin Carroll, Senior Vice President of CenterPoint's Electric Business, "We will continue to work every day to complete these critical improvements as part of our company's goal of building the most resilient coastal grid in the country."

GHRI Progress Update: Undergrounding more than 85% complete

Since CenterPoint launched Phase Two of the GHRI in September 2024, the company has made progress across an array of resiliency goals, including undergrounding nearly 350 miles of power lines to date, which is more than 85 percent toward its target of 400 miles.

In March alone, CenterPoint:



Installed an additional 3,300+ stronger, storm-resilient poles built to withstand extreme winds;

Installed 1,215 more automated reliability devices capable of self-healing to reduce the impact of outages and improve restoration times;

Cleared another 655 miles of high-risk vegetation near power lines to reduce storm-related outages; and Undergrounded 65 more miles of power lines to improve overall resiliency.

Upcoming GHRI actions: Installing 100 new weather monitoring stations

To further improve situational awareness and storm preparation, this month, CenterPoint will begin the build out of a network of 100 new weather monitoring stations across the Greater Houston area. This new weather station network will provide 24/7 weather monitoring and vital information to help CenterPoint better prepare for and respond to upcoming storms. This work will be completed before the 2025 hurricane season.

Improving communication & preparedness

CenterPoint also continues to improve the way it communicates with customers and engages with communities before, during and after extreme weather events. The company is conducting a year-round safety and preparedness campaign to share information on its preparedness efforts, as well as tips and resources for customers. As part of its overall preparedness efforts, and to improve local emergency coordination, CenterPoint continues to meet with local officials and emergency management offices and hold exercises to evaluate and improve its emergency preparedness and response plans before hurricane season.

CenterPoint will continue to provide updates on its progress toward completing these critical resiliency actions and other GHRI commitments. More information and real-time updates are available at CenterPointEnergy/TakingAction .

