Soloviev Group Signs Three Major $200 Plus Leases At 9 West 57Th Street

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hess Group LLC signed for 19,544 rentable square feet, Beaconlight Capital LLC leased 5,281 square feet in the only available space on the newly finished amenity floor and Platinum Equity Advisors LLC, a global investment firm, secured 15,903 rentable square feet on the 46th floor.

"It is an honor and a privilege to welcome Hess Group, Beaconlight Capital, and Platinum Equity to the best commercial building in the world," said Stefan Soloviev, Chairman of the Soloviev Group . "These new tenancies underscore our commitment to delivering unmatched office space and exceptional amenities in the center of the plaza district, the most sought-after commercial location in the world," he added.

"The level of leasing activity by world class tenants is a direct reflection of the building's repositioning strategy and the Soloviev Group's investment in elevating the tenant experience," said Howard Fiddle, Vice Chairman, CBRE .

The soaring skyscraper recently completed major upgrades to the lobby, elevator modernization, and building system technology. Additionally, as part of its renewed commitment to bolstering the tenant experience, 9 West 57th Street introduced new amenities including a 20,000 square foot luxurious amenity floor, offering unparalleled Central Park views, modern conferencing, multi-functional meeting space, a grab & go coffee bar, executive dining, and a hospitality area. Tenants also have exclusive access to an 11,000 square foot state-of-the-art fitness center that will feature a cold plunge and hot spa-pool, golf simulator, spa-quality locker and shower rooms. In addition, tenants have access to the Soloviev Foundation gallery featuring a quarterly rotation of masterworks by Alberto Giacometti, Henry Matisse, Vincent van Gogh, and Basquiat.

Over the last several years 9 West 57th Street has recruited the strongest roster of commercial tenants in New York City. The impressive list of tenants includes long-term large footprint occupiers Apollo Global Management, CHANEL, Loews Corporation, Qatar Investment Authority, Coatue, Veritas and Standard Industries. Additionally, recent additions of Mousse Partners, Davidson Kempner, Tikehau Capital, Jain Capital, PointState Capital and Panco Operations showcase the strong appeal of the property.

The CBRE team of Howard Fiddle, John P. Maher, Gregg Rothkin, Alex Leopold, and Tara Rhodes represented ownership in the transactions. Hess Group was represented by Howard Hersch of Newmark, Beaconlight Capital was represented by Alex Chudnoff of JLL and Platinum Equity was represented by Ben Friedland and Gary Davies of CBRE.

ABOUT SOLOVIEV GROUP

