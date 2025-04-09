Chip Munn Named To Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors For Fifth Straight Year, Another Win For The Team

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In the world of wealth management, it's easy to assume that industry awards belong to the person whose name appears in bold. At Signature Wealth, the mindset is different. While Munn's name tops the Forbes list, the award is the culmination of a group effort-one built on collaboration, innovation, and an obsession with helping clients live well, not just retire well.

"This award reflects what we've built together-and nothing I've done alone," said Munn.

Founded in Florence, South Carolina, Signature Wealth has grown into a powerhouse in the Southeast with more than $2.5 billion in assets under management, serving over 3,500 households in 15 local communities (as of 8/01/2024). The Group's rise wasn't by chance; it was by design. A strategy rooted in building systems that scale, empowering team members, and prioritizing relationships over transactions.

"Success here isn't about chasing a benchmark. It's about creating meaningful outcomes for our clients and for each other," said Scott Mitchell, CIO of Signature Wealth Group and Raymond James Chairman's Council member.

Unlike many industry giants who operate from the top down, Signature runs with what it calls a "COOL" culture-Collaborative, Open-Minded, Others-Focused, and Loyal. That means every win is shared, and every client solution is a team product, not a solo act.

And if the past five years are any indicator, Signature Wealth's teams aren't slowing down. With a model designed to attract entrepreneurial advisors and serve multigenerational clients with complex needs, the Group is on a mission to redefine what it means to build wealth-and a life-on your own terms.

Signature Wealth Group is a regional network of independent wealth management practices aligned with Raymond James Financial Services. Learn more at signaturewealth

