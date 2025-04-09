Bernhard Capital-Backed Ghcorcutt Winslow Acquires Straughn Trout Architects

BATON ROUGE, La., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GHC|orcutt winslow ("GHC"), a leading architecture, engineering, and consulting ("AEC") firm delivering innovative and functional projects for diverse market sectors, today announced that it has acquired Straughn Trout Architects ("STA" or the "Company"), a leading architecture design firm specializing in the planning and design of education, commercial, and municipal projects. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1956 and based in Lakeland, Florida, STA has a decades-long reputation for bringing a hands-on, collaborative design approach to delivering a wide range of K-12, higher education, municipal and commercial projects throughout Central Florida. STA offers clients a full suite of professional services, including architectural development, site design and planning, interior and experiential design, and engineering coordination, with an "always available" attitude to client service, ensuring a seamless experience from conception to execution.

GHC is a portfolio company of Bernhard Capital Partners ("Bernhard Capital"), a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm. This transaction marks GHC's seventh strategic acquisition since it originally partnered with Bernhard Capital in September 2022, further strengthening GHC's presence in Central Florida and strategically positioning it to serve one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the nation.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in the surging Central Florida market and partner with a talented team that prioritizes an innovative and holistic design approach and customer-centric philosophy," said Jerry Hebert, Chief Executive Officer of GHC|orcutt winslow. "As part of the GHC family, STA will be well positioned to expand on its nearly seven-decade reputation as the partner of choice for education, municipal, non-profit, and commercial clients in the region and beyond."

"With a shared commitment to innovation and community-focused designs, this partnership represents an exciting next chapter for STA," said Tim Hoeft, Managing Principal of STA. "With GHC's support, we will be able to thoughtfully expand our capabilities and the impact we can have for our clients and Central Florida community, while maintaining the unparalleled level of design excellence and personal service STA is known for."

"Through the addition of STA, GHC continues to enhance its full-service national platform with complementary capabilities and deep local and regional networks in Florida," said Patrick Bernhard, Managing Director at Bernhard Capital. "As one of the fastest growing areas in the country that has seen more than 20% population growth over the past decade, Lakeland has increasingly become a community where individuals want to live, work and raise a family. This transaction positions GHC to better serve the region's growing needs and further solidifies the company as the partner of choice for innovative, market-leading AEC firms whose customers and communities stand to benefit from comprehensive offerings and an unwavering commitment to quality."

About GHC | orcutt winslow

GHC|orcutt winslow serves a diverse client base, including national healthcare providers, K-12 and higher education institutions, and government entities. GHC|orcutt winslow has a workforce of over 400 professionals and operates in 17 offices across Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Arizona, Tennessee, Indiana, Kentucky, and Missouri.

GHC recently ranked #46 on BD+C's Architecture and Engineering Firms List which recognizes over 500 AEC Giants. Orcutt|Winslow ranked #47 in Architecture Firms by the same BD+C ranking.

About Straughn Trout Architects

Straughn Trout Architects is an award-winning, multi-disciplined architecture and interior design firm. The firm's portfolio of projects varies in scale and complexity, including high technology college and university campuses, libraries, art museums, medical clinics, civic and judicial facilities, schools, recreation centers, and other commercial and mixed-use projects. Honors of the firm include recognition from the American Institute of Architects, the U.S. Green Building Council, the American Planning Association, the Central Florida Development Council, the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation, the Florida Redevelopment Association, and the University of Florida. For more information, visit .

About Bernhard Capital Partners

Bernhard Capital Partners is a services and infrastructure-focused private equity management firm established in 2013. Bernhard Capital Partners has deployed capital in five funds across several strategies and has approximately $5 billion of assets under management. Bernhard Capital Partners seeks to create sustainable value by leveraging its experience in acquiring, operating, and growing services and infrastructure businesses. For more information, visit .

Contacts

Media

Ed Trissel / Erik Carlson / Madeline Jones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

SOURCE Bernhard Capital Partners Management, LP

