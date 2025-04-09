Woodbridge Seniors Learn To Save Money On Utility Bills At Free Event

MENAFN - 3BL)By Michael Ottone

The Maple Tree Senior Center in Avenel bustled with activity on Thursday morning as an estimated 125 seniors gathered to socialize, enjoy a free breakfast, and most importantly, learned how to save money on utility bills.

Representatives from utilities serving the township, such as PSE&G, Elizabethtown Gas and Middlesex Water Company, shared information at tables around the room, as well as NJSHARES, the Puerto Rican Action Board, the state Department of Community Affairs and Middlesex County social service programs.

Continue reading here .