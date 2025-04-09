Cummins Announces DNV Approval In Principle For Its Methanol-Ready Marine Engine

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced DNV Approval in Principle (AIP) for its methanol-ready QSK60 IMO II and IMO III engines, available from 2000 - 2700 hp (1491 - 2013 kW). Received in June 2024, the AIP validates Cummins retrofittable methanol dual-fuel solution for the global marine market, ensuring it meets the highest standards of safety and performance.

Following extensive field testing, Cummins plans to launch the retrofit kits post-2028 to align with market demand and infrastructure readiness. These kits will be particularly suited for diesel-electric systems that can be integrated with a battery, optimizing efficiency and sustainability.

As set out in Cummins announcement in November 2023 , this project - with its focus on the conversion of existing engine installations - offers a seamless transition between present and future builds of new, cleaner technology ships.

Dawn Wehr, Cummins Executive Director – Strategy, Product Planning & Digital added,“Using a retrofittable solution dismisses the need for a major vessel overhaul and creates an immediate positive impact on carbon-emissions reduction. With our continual work on developing solutions for other alcohol fuels, including ethanol, we are committed to providing solutions that work for different operations and fuel infrastructure availabilities to ensure ease of adoption.”

This approval builds on the August 2023 announcement that permits the use of renewal diesel, such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), in all of our high horsepower engines. By leveraging renewable diesels, like HVO, in these dual fuel solutions, customers will be able to make significant strides in the journey to zero carbon emissions.

"Cummins is committed to delivering innovative power solutions to the marine industry," said Gbile Adewunmi, Vice President of Industrial Markets – Power Systems Business. "Through partnerships with our customers, we can drive solutions that meet application requirements, sustainability targets, as well as bridge the longer-term goal of zero emissions. This announcement is a strong example of the investment and technology advancements Cummins is making to further our Destination Zero strategy ."

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, comprises five business segments - Engine, Components, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins - supported by its global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products.

The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, electrified power systems with innovative components and subsystems, including battery, fuel cell and electric power technologies and hydrogen production technologies.

Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 69,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $3.9 billion on sales of $34.1 billion in 2024. See how Cummins is leading your world toward a future of smarter, cleaner power at

