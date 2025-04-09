Investing In Career Growth: Meet Elika Hawkins

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself, your career journey, and what led you to your current role.

I started my career in retail management; however, I found that path to be deeply unfulfilling. The work culture lacked a healthy balance between professional and personal life, and I didn't feel a strong sense of reward or growth. Seeking greater opportunities, I began working at GoDaddy. Initially, I worked in Inbound Sales, but soon transitioned to the reseller space.

As I progressed, I found my niche in Productivity and then in Email Migrations, where I honed my ability to optimize workflows and support businesses through critical transitions. It has now been over a decade since I joined GoDaddy, and I'm currently stepping into a concierge role that is perfect for me, especially when reflecting on the combined skills I've acquired along the way. This journey has been about more than just career growth-it's been about finding work that is both impactful and personally rewarding.

In what ways does your work contribute to the success of our everyday entrepreneurs?

In my role, I play a crucial part in ensuring a smooth and efficient email migration process for businesses transitioning to GoDaddy. I assist clients by carefully planning and executing their email migrations, minimizing disruptions and ensuring that their business communications remain uninterrupted. Whether it's a small startup or a company with over 100 employees, I work closely with business owners and IT teams to streamline the transition, troubleshoot potential issues, and provide expert guidance every step of the way. By reducing downtime and ensuring a seamless migration, I help entrepreneurs maintain productivity and focus on growing their businesses without worrying about email disruptions. My work directly contributes to their success by providing a reliable communication foundation, allowing them to operate efficiently and serve their customers without technical setbacks.

What have you learned about yourself through the projects you've worked on?

Through the projects I've worked on, I've learned that I thrive in environments where I can problem-solve, adapt, and continuously improve. I've discovered that I have a strong ability to break down complex challenges, find efficient solutions, and collaborate with others to drive success. I've also realized how important it is for me to be in a role where my contributions have a real impact-seeing the results of my work and how it benefits both customers and my team has been incredibly rewarding. Most importantly, I've learned that growth comes from stepping outside of my comfort zone, and each project has helped me build confidence in my skills while pushing me to develop new ones.

If you had to describe GoDaddy's culture in one word, what would it be and why?

Rewarding. The supervisors are actively invested in helping you grow, identifying your strengths, and guiding you into roles where you can thrive.

On top of that, the company is incredibly diverse, bringing together people from different backgrounds and perspectives, which makes for a dynamic and enriching workplace.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I cherish spending time with friends and family, enjoying movies, and exploring new places. Traveling deeply excites me as I love immersing myself in different cultures. Attending live concerts is another passion of mine, as music has always been an integral part of my life.

Music is more than just a hobby for me; I'm also a dark electronic music producer and DJ. Creating and performing music allows me to express myself in ways that words can't. There's something special about bringing energy to a crowd and sharing a connection through sound. It's something I find fulfilling-mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

