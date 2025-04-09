Shedhub And Shedgeek Come Together For The Benefit Of The Shed Industry

ShedGeek Logo

METROPOLIS, IL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ShedGeek LLC of Metropolis Illinois, which provides media and marketing services to the Shed Industry and SheHub of West Union, Ohio, which is the most visible marketplace specific to the shed and accessory building industry, have joined forces to provide better overall experiences for both the shed industry and the shed shopping public.

Founder of ShedHub, Jeff Huxmann explains,“This new enhanced partnership means that ShedHub can focus on creating a great consumer experience while ShedGeek will take on the industry-facing aspects of what we do now. ShedGeek will be powering ShedHub and we welcome ShedGeek in as a partner into the company and look forward to the next chapter in our growth.“

ShedGeek LLC began as a podcast focusing on all aspects of the Shed industry, including shed Sales professionals, Shed Manufacturing professionals, Shed Hauling professionals, and both services and products that are specific to the Shed industry. The idea of creating a podcast came from the owner, Shannon Latham's own Desire to consume audiobooks and podcast content while traveling as a RENT to own representative. Through the many conversations and relationships, the question was,“Where do I find more resources to know more about the Shed industry?“ This helped to fuel the desire to create an information based podcast that offers entertainment value that focuses on those who find their home in the Shed industry.

The first episode of the Shed Geek podcast was published March 12, 2021. The podcast has now grown into a three times weekly media channel, expanding its content into areas such as carports, steel buildings, tiny homes, and post frame structures. With each episode gaining a listener base of approximately 1000 listeners per show, the podcast has nestled its roots to discuss varying content that affects all aspects of the Shed industry on a regular basis. One unique feature is that a telephone landline phone number has been established for plain communities such as the Amish or Mennonite builders to be able to call in and listen to the podcast as well as saving their place to listen if they don't have the opportunity to finish an episode in one setting. They can also go back and listen to previous episodes. The podcast features a weekly email campaign newsletter that reaches over 4000 contacts that includes blogs, a summary of the episodes guest and their business, and even advertising outlets for those who service the industry.

The Shed Geek Podcast can be found on all major podcast RSS outlets, such as Spotify, Pandora, iHeart, Apple podcast, and more. The podcast also includes a YouTube channel so that content that is distributed on audio only outlets can also be viewed with corresponding video that matches each episode, including advertising. Owner Shannon Latham says,“the podcast is as much of a calling as it is a business adventure, because part of my faith is a part of who I am. We are sure to incorporate prayer and other topics such as faith as part of the dialogue. I honestly love being able to meet and interview new guests regularly and hear about their stories and their journey into the Shed world.”

ShedHub started in 2020 as a national marketplace for sheds and other accessory buildings. The platform allows users to see inventory in their local area in the United States and then filter results to match the size and specs the shopper is seeking. ShedHub has become the number 1 suggested shed marketplace on the internet for shed shoppers. Shed manufacturers and dealers can utilize the program can visit shedhub. Founder Jeff Huxmann says“Shed shoppers typically start on the internet for their shed shopping journey. Shed Hub allows shed sellers to display their products to thousands of internet-savvy shoppers every month through our platform. Sellers will see a boost in visibility and leads once they add Shed Hub as part of their marketing toolbox.”

This collaboration between ShedHub and ShedGeek not only strengthens their individual missions but also paves the way for an industry-wide growth. By combining ShedHub's extensive marketplace reach with ShedGeek's trusted industry expertise, this partnership will elevate the shed community and provide more value to both consumers and professionals within the shed industry.

Together, ShedHub and ShedGeek are building a future where those involved in the shed industry can access the resources, products, and services they need, while continuing to foster a sense of community and knowledge sharing.

