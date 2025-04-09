DBA PRESENTS ITS ITALIAN MODEL OF DESIGNING DATA CENTERS: ITALIAN EXCELLENCE IN THE WORLD

DBA presents its Italian way of building data centers, created with very high engineering, capacity and flexibility.

- Raffaele De Bettin CEO DBA GroupTREVISO, TREVISO, ITALY, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DBA presents its Italian way of building data centers, created with very high engineering, capacity and flexibility. Data centers made in Italy, energy sustainable, 'tailor made' and designed with the help of the most modern and efficient methodologies, the BIM methodology, or building information modeling, with 3D digital representation of each building and attached physical and functional data.More than a thousand employees work for the company every day, and more than an additional are dedicated to data center design.This is one of the core businesses of the Italy-based company DBA Spa, based in Treviso (Veneto). A company characterized by a marked interdisciplinarity, where professional figures related to engineering, architecture, Ict solutions and project management collaborate in an integrated form, focusing on the design, implementation and life cycle management of mission-critical works and infrastructures.Innovation is the DNA of this dynamic reality focused on the realization of data centers all conceived and designed to the customer's measure. Since 2005 to date, DBA has designed and supervised more than 50 data centers for major telecommunications operators, banking institutions, multinational operators and public agencies and companies, with specialized and innovative engineering services.'DBA works through a team of certified experts to conceptualize, design and monitor the implementation and management of mission critical performing, secure, reliable and efficient infrastructures. It provides professional, specialized and innovative services for the integrated and multidisciplinary design, construction, operation and maintenance phases, conducting due diligence, assessment and audit activities for optimization, streamlining and improvement of overall data center reliability and capacity. It also provides strategic consulting, facility & operation management, and innovative services for digitization of operation & maintenance processes as well as specialized consulting services with the common goal of improving efficiency, resilience, and reliability of designed Data Centers. It operates with a holistic approach considering the entire data center lifecycle, from design, through energy efficiency, to infrastructure management and maintenance,' says Raffaele De Bettin Ceo of Dba. DBA is ready for the challenges.DBA Group, listed on the Euronext Growth Milano market of the Italian Stock Exchange, is an independent holding specialized in Consultancy, Architectures, Engineering and Project Management services and ICT solutions focused on lifecycle management for building and mission critical infrastructure.

