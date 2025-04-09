Holistic Health Solutions Launches Groundbreaking Bloodwork Course For Practitioners Seeking Deeper Clinical Insights

Holistic Health Solutions latest training on Nutritional Blood Chemistry Analysis is designed to help holistic practitioners decode routine lab work

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Many practitioners have struggled with "normal" bloodwork results that don't explain why their clients still feel unwell. Holistic Health Solutions has unveiled its latest professional training, Introduction to Nutritional Blood Chemistry Analysis, designed to help holistic practitioners decode routine lab work and uncover their clients' underlying health issues.Created by Dr. Keith Sheehan, who graduated from New York Chiropractic '97, summa cum laude and valedictorian, the Blood Chemistry Analysis Course helps practitioners understand blood chemistry through a nutritional lens. It requires a comprehensive knowledge of how various biomarkers interact with diet, lifestyle, and overall health outcomes. This approach moves beyond traditional reference ranges to optimize health through targeted nutritional interventions.This new course provides a systematic, easy-to-follow approach to blood chemistry analysis, helping practitioners bridge the gap between confusing lab reports and effective, results-driven care.Why This Course Is a Game Changer:.An Organized, Proven System: Gain an approach that pharmacists praise for its clarity and effectiveness..Stronger Patient Engagement: Show clients their health patterns "in black and white," increasing trust and commitment..Clinical Confidence & Business Growth: Practitioners report skyrocketing confidence and revenue as they uncover hidden issues..A Clear Framework for Success: Learn the four key assessment elements, breaking down complex data into actionable insights.Nutritional blood chemistry analysis examines blood test results, focusing on optimal health, not just standard ranges. Rather than simply identifying "normal" levels, this approach seeks ideal values that support peak wellness. It reveals connections between what you eat, your lifestyle habits, and your body's internal chemistry, allowing for precise food and supplement recommendations tailored to individual needs."In just two months, I've presented 45 Advanced Lab Testing reports and uncovered critical health concerns that had gone undetected in every single client," shares one practitioner.With ongoing community support and real-world applications, this course is more than just another training-it's a transformational tool for practitioners ready to stop guessing and start knowing.For more information, visit the website .About Holistic Health SolutionsHolistic Health Solutions provides wellness practitioners with the knowledge, tools, and resources necessary to facilitate true healing. By offering innovative wellness products and promoting a paradigm shift in healthcare, the company empowers practitioners to address the root causes of illness and support the body's natural healing capabilities.

