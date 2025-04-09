Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports Rise 14.7% In Q1 Of 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baku: Azerbaijan's non-oil exports rose 14.7% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025 to $771.9 million, the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication said.

Exports of food products reached $224.7 million, up 15.1% from a year earlier, while total exports of agricultural and agro-industrial goods increased 11.6% to $239.6 million.

Significant growth was also recorded in several industrial sectors. Exports of precious and semi-precious metals rose more than threefold, ferrous metal shipments jumped 76.8%, and chemical exports climbed 33.4%. Fruit and vegetable exports expanded by 15.7%, Azerbaijan News Agency (AZERTAC) said.

The increases also included aluminum (10.2%). Exports of agricultural products rose by 12.3%, and agri-food industries by 17.6%, bringing the total exports of this sector to $239.6 million, an increase of 13.8%.