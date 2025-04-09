Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Says 90 Day Reciprocal Tariff Pause 'Except For China'

Trump Says 90 Day Reciprocal Tariff Pause 'Except For China'


2025-04-09 02:00:42
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: President Donald Trump announced a 90 day pause on his sweeping tariffs Wednesday, giving all countries a 10 percent baseline except China, which will see even higher levies.

"Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World's Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Saying that more than 75 countries had asked for negotiations over the tariffs, Trump said he "authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately."

MENAFN09042025000063011010ID1109410079

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search