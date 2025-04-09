PHCC Receives 37,241 Patients Across 20 Health Centers During Eid Al-Fitr Holiday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) reported that a total of 37,241 patients, including both citizens and residents, visited its 20 health centers that were operational during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which extended from March 30 to April 7, 2025.

This total comprises all patients seen in family medicine clinics, which served 28,247 patients, while general dental clinics received 1,848 patients. Additionally, the total includes all cases attended the "Urgent Units" across 12 health centers, namely: Al-Mashaf, Al-Sadd, Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq, Al-Ruwais, Al-Sheehaniya, Al-Kaaban, Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Rawdat Al-Khail, Muaither, Umm Salal, Leabaib and Al Karaana health centers, with a total of 3,993 cases managed based on their urgency needs.

PHCC stated that a variety of specialized clinic services have been made available, including ophthalmology, ENT, dermatology and pre-marital screening clinics.

In addition, pharmacy, radiology and laboratory services were provided during the Eid al-Fitr holiday to cater to the needs of all patients. The ophthalmology clinic served 391 patients, the ENT clinic served 262 patients, and the dermatology clinic served 333 patients across Leabaib, Rawdat Al Khail and Al-Mashaf health centers. Furthermore, the pre-marital screening clinic served 63 customers at Leabaib, Al-Mashaf and Al-Rayyan health centers.

The community call center (16000) facilitated 1,134 virtual medical consultations, both telephone and video, to patients who contacted the service line without prior appointments.

This type of consultation ensures that patients classified as urgent cases receive timely healthcare, while also enabling prescriptions of required medications by specialist physicians as swiftly as possible.

PHCC underscored the commitment of all operational health centers to effectively serve all patients, ensuring their needs are addressed promptly without delays or prolonged waiting times.

This highlights that meeting the needs of patients is a top priority for PHCC, as it represents a fundamental cornerstone of the national health strategy and aligns with Qatar's National Vision 2030.

PHCC has further stressed on the significance of exerting utmost efforts to deliver exceptional medical and healthcare services to both citizens and residents, reflecting its unwavering commitment in this area.