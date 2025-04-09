Minister Of Finance Participates In Meeting Of The Arab Ministers Of Finance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari participated in the meeting of the Arab Ministers of Finance, which was held in the State of Kuwait.

During the session, key regional and international economic developments were reviewed, along with the challenges facing the economies of Arab countries.

Their Excellencies Ministers of Finance from Arab countries discussed several topics and papers during this session, including a paper on energy support in the Arab region and the requirements for enhancing energy security, an analysis of growth sources in the Arab region, and an assessment of the impact of fiscal policy.