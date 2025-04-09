Borrowed Charging Cable: Assam CM Engages Police To Search For The Gentleman

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 9 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma boarded his Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai, preparing for the first leg of his travels. As he settled in, he realised he needed to charge his phone.

A young gentleman sitting beside him noticed and, without hesitation, offered his international plug and charging cable. It was a small but significant act of kindness, the kind that connects strangers in fleeting yet meaningful ways. With a smile and a nod of appreciation, Sarma accepted the help and plugged in his device.

The journey continued smoothly, and as exhaustion set in, Sarma drifted off to sleep. Hours later, he awoke to find that the plane had landed in Dubai, and the kind gentleman was gone.

In the rush of disembarkation, amidst the movement of passengers, baggage, and airport announcements, one crucial detail had slipped past him: he still had the charger and cable in his possession.

The young man had left without reclaiming them, unaware that his small gesture of kindness would lead to an unexpected twist in the journey.

In Amsterdam, Sarma found himself filled with regret. It wasn't just about an international plug or a charging cable-it was about honoring a simple act of kindness.

“Today morning I traveled on an Emirates flight from Delhi to Dubai, where a kind young gentleman lent me his international plug and charging cable. Unfortunately, he disembarked in Dubai while I was asleep, and I couldn't return them. I've just now arrived in Amsterdam and feel deeply apologetic for not returning his belongings. If this message reaches him, please send me a direct message so I can arrange to return your charger and cable promptly. Thank you for your kindness, and I regret any inconvenience caused @emirates,” he wrote on X.

The response was overwhelming. People admired the sincerity behind the post, and many shared the message in hopes that it would reach the unknown traveler.

Sarma also enlisted the help of the Assam Police, who immediately began working to identify the gentleman in question.

His team remained confident that within a few hours, they would have his contact details.

"I am pleased to inform you that, following my request, the @assampolice are currently working to identify and provide the contact details of the gentleman in question. My team is confident that this task will be completed within a few hours. This will enable me to return the charger on my way back or, at the very least, express my gratitude," the Chief Minister added.

In a world often dominated by headlines of conflict and discord, this simple yet powerful gesture resonated with many. It was a story of gratitude, responsibility, and the lengths one would go to repay a stranger's kindness.

A journey that started with a borrowed charger had now turned into a testament to humanity's simple, yet profound, acts of kindness.