Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Nearly 40 Afghans Released From Pakistani Prisons

2025-04-09 02:00:18
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) announced on Wednesday that 39 Afghan nationals, recently released from prisons in Pakistan, have returned to Afghanistan.

According to a MoRR statement, the individuals were arrested and detained in various parts of Pakistan for lacking legal documentation. The information was provided by the Border Police at Spin Boldak in Kandahar province.

The statement noted that these individuals had served prison sentences ranging from five days to one month.

Following their release, they were provided with humanitarian assistance before being returned to their respective areas.

