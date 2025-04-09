Futsal Tournament Concludes In Logar, Parozi Team Wins Title

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): A week-long futsal tournament, featuring 10 teams, has concluded in central Logar province, with Parozi team emerging victorious, an official said on Wednesday.

Muzamil Naeemzai, director of sports and physical training, told Pajhwok Afghan News the tournament was organised by the General Futsal Federation.

He said Parozi team won the title, while Sang Shakn team finished runners-up.

He added the event was aimed at promoting futsal sports in the province and identifying best players.

He revealed his department had plans to organise such more tournaments in other parts of the province as well.

On the other hand, futsal players also voiced satisfaction over the organisation of the event.

Karimullah, a player, urged the General Federation of Futsal to organise capacity building programmes for players in addition to promoting futsal sports in the province.

Last week, a volleyball tournament, featuring 30 best teams, was held by the department of sports and physical training in the province.

