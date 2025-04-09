Rizwan Wants More Power As Pakistan Captain Or Else Will Resign, Conveys Message To PCB

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) A few days after Pakistan's debacle in a white-ball tour of New Zealand, skipper Mohammad Rizwan along with star batter Babar Azam is likely to meet Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in the next few days to get clarity on his selection in the T20I format and seeking more power as captain.

A senior PCB official told Telecom Asia Sport () on condition of anonymity that Rizwan was frustrated with the selectors' decision to drop him and Babar Azam for the five-match Twenty20 international series in New Zealand.

The duo have sought a meeting the PCB chief after the Pakistan team management and selection committee decided to drop them so as to try some young players under new captain Salman Agha.

The news was also confirmed by sources close to Pakistan captain Rizwan.

"Rizwan is due to meet the PCB chairman as soon as he gets an opportunity to seek clarity on his axing from the T20I side," the sources close to the Pakistan captain told Telecom Asia Sport ().

Rizwan took over as white-ball skipper in October last year but was rested from the shorter format in Zimbabwe and given the responsibility in the T20I series against South Africa. "I can't say anything about T20, it's not my job, just like here (in ODIs), I do not have all the things in my hands. Neither we knew nor were we consulted (about T20I axing). It was their decision and they took that decision and we accepted that as we have done before," Rizwan had said after Pakistan's 3-0 whitewash in New Zealand.

Sources said Rizwan was at loggerheads with head coach Aaqib Javed over the selection of the playing eleven for the first two matches and wanted five regular bowlers.

Pakistan played with four regular bowlers and tried to complete the remaining 10 overs with part-timers Salman Agha and Irfan Khan. The decision proved costly as the two part-timers conceded 118 runs combined. "Rizwan will seek more power in the selection of the playing eleven for the match, and there is a possibility that if not given full power, then he might resign from ODI captaincy," the source said.

Sources also said that the PCB has already communicated with a few foreign coaches to take over from interim head coach Aaqib Javed while some former Pakistan players are also in line to take over the reins. Players will now be busy in the Pakistan Super League till May 18, after which they host Bangladesh for five T20Is.

Rizwan will be hoping to get clarity about his T20I sacking and the freedom he will enjoy as captain in white-ball cricket before that.