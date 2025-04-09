Fresh Blends® Launches New Certified Organic Menu

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new organic menu is also USDA Smart Snack compliant, making it ideal for K-12 school programs seeking convenient beverage options that meet U.S. Federal nutrition guidelines. Each smoothie delivers between two and five fruit credits per serving, making it a simple and delicious way for students to increase their daily fruit intake. The new organic program already shows strong traction across key channels, with robust drink sales reported in hospitals, colleges, universities, and specialty grocery stores. Early adoption by operators in health-focused channels underscores the demand for convenient, clean-label beverages that don't compromise on taste or nutrition.

These new offerings will resonate with health-conscious consumers seeking flavor and functionality in their beverages.

The new menu, developed at Fresh Blends®' new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, includes a variety of fruit and vegetable smoothies, oat milk shakes, refreshers, frozen lemonades, and juices over ice. Each blend is thoughtfully crafted to deliver bold and enjoyable flavors. The Earth Berry Acai Smoothie combines acai berries and elderberry juice, providing antioxidants that support immune health. The Green Goddess Smoothie, a mix of kale, spinach, and parsley, has vitamins A, C, and K, offering digestive and immune health benefits. The Orange Carrot Ginger, made with orange juice and ginger extract, delivers anti-inflammatory benefits through vitamin A. Our mango smoothies provide a source of vitamins A, C, and K, which have skin health and immunity benefits. The Strawberry Banana Shake offers natural energy and fiber from its ingredients.

In addition, Fresh Blends®' new manufacturing facility holds certifications from GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative), FDA, OU Kosher, QAI (Quality Assurance International), USDA Organic, and Upcycled, reinforcing its dedication to excellence in food safety and environmental responsibility.

"Our certified organic menu is a testament to our commitment to providing the best in quality and convenience," said Brian Tyler, CEO of Fresh Blends®. "We believe these new offerings will resonate with health-conscious consumers seeking flavor and functionality in their beverages."

Fresh Blends®' fully customizable beverage platform caters to diverse operational models, including crew-serve, self-serve, and self-pay solutions, making it the ideal partner for specialty retailers, school nutrition programs, and healthcare providers looking to enhance their beverage offerings with ease.

For more information, please get in touch with Adam Rains, National Program Director, at [email protected] . Find a Fresh Blender® location near you .

About Fresh Blends®

Fresh Blends® is the world's leading smoothie robot, providing consumers with healthy, refreshing, and convenient beverages in just seconds. Powered by Multiplex®, each Fresh Blender® is designed to eliminate wait times and deliver a flawless experience with every order. With more than 3,800 Fresh Blenders® in locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and Europe, Fresh Blends® offers delicious beverages frozen or on the rocks with all-natural products and no artificial colors, sweeteners, HFCs, or preservatives. Over 90 million drinks have been sold since 2019, solidifying Fresh Blends® as a leader in the beverage industry. Fresh Blends® retail customers can track sales, flavor demand, inventory, and Fresh Blender performance through Fresh Cloud, the brand's comprehensive reporting dashboard. For more information, visit .

SALES CONTACT:

Fresh Blends®

Adam Rains

National Program Director

[email protected]

MEDIA INQUIRIES

[email protected]

SOURCE Fresh Blends North America, Inc.