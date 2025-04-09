Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Salmar - Key Information Relating To The Cash Dividend Paid By Salmar ASA


2025-04-09 01:46:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dividend amount: 22.0 per share
Declared currency: NOK

Last day including right: 18.06.2025
Ex-date: date: date: On or about of approval:

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: ...

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


