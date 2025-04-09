IPL Fans Targeted In Online Scams; Rajasthan Police Issue Advisory

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) As the excitement around the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) reaches a fever pitch, cybercriminals are taking advantage of the frenzy to target unsuspecting fans.

An official said that multiple cases of online fraud have surfaced, prompting the Cyber Crime Branch of Rajasthan Police to issue a strong advisory urging people to exercise caution and buy tickets only through authorised sources.

Director General of Cyber Crime, Hemant Priyadarshi, warned that the 18th edition of the IPL has become a new opportunity for fraudsters to exploit the popularity of the tournament.

He said that by creating fake websites and scam pages mimicking legitimate ticketing platforms, criminals are luring people with seemingly attractive offers, such as discounted tickets, fantasy league entries, and prize claims.

He added that victims are tricked into sharing their personal and financial details, often resulting in financial losses and the issuance of fake or invalid tickets.

“In many reported cases, individuals received fraudulent links via email, WhatsApp, and social media platforms offering discounted tickets or prizes related to the IPL,” he said.

He added that some scammers have also circulated fake helpline numbers online; when fans call these numbers for booking assistance, they are asked to share their bank or UPI details, which are then used to siphon money from their accounts.

“Phishing emails and messages promising betting tips or access to exclusive match-related deals are being widely circulated,” he said.

He added that to counter these tactics, the Rajasthan Police is urging IPL fans to adopt safe online behavior.

DG Priyadarshi emphasised the importance of using only official websites and authorised platforms for purchasing tickets and participating in IPL-related activities.

He advised the public to refrain from clicking on unknown links, downloading files from untrusted sources, or falling for offers that seem too good to be true.

He said that people should be especially wary of sharing sensitive information such as bank account numbers, OTPs, or UPI credentials with anyone online.

“In case of any suspicious links, websites, or scams, or if someone falls victim to online fraud, the public is encouraged to immediately report the incident,” he added.

He said that complaints can be filed by calling the national cybercrime helpline at 1930, visiting the official cybercrime reporting portal at , or contacting the nearest police station or cyber police unit.

“The police continue to monitor the situation closely and are actively working to track down cybercriminals targeting cricket fans during this festive cricket season,” he said.