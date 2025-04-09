THE CONSERVANCY FOR CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK ANNOUNCES ITS FIFTH ANNUAL RHYTHM ON THE RIVER CONCERT SERIES

PENINSULA, Ohio, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) is gearing up for summertime fun with its fifth annual Rhythm on the River free outdoor concert series in Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP). The family-friendly series is held at Howe Meadow, 4040 Riverview Road in Peninsula, on June 8, July 13 and Aug. 10.

"Since the series began, more than 27,000 people have gathered in CVNP to enjoy great music, food trucks and field games," said Donté Gibbs, vice president of community partnerships, Conservancy for CVNP. "This year is even more special as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ohio's national park. We hope you'll join us and be part of the magic music provides in connecting us through this unique shared experience in the park."

For details and to reserve your spot to attend, visit . Each concert is from 3:30pm – 6:00pm, with gates opening at 2:00pm, on the following dates:



June 8: Theron Brown Sextet with Open Tone Music

July 13: Carlos Jones & The P.L.U.S. Band with Shaw High School Marching Band Aug. 10: Nikki D & The Sisters of Thunder with Blakk Jakk Dance Collective

For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Dan Blakemore, vice president of philanthropy, at [email protected] .

About Conservancy for CVNP

The Conservancy for CVNP is the official friends group and philanthropic partner for Cuyahoga Valley National Park. With a mission to enrich people's lives and enhance our region by inspiring use, preservation and support of Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the Conservancy offers cultural and educational programming, co-manages the park's volunteer program, provides venues for weddings, meetings and special events, and operates park retail spaces. Learn more at .

