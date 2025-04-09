Inventhelp Inventor Develops Means To Stabilize Finch Bird Feeders (MHO-480)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "One-quarter to one-half of the bird feed is dislodged from my feeder every time the wind blows and the feeder hits the pole. I found that the finches are finicky and will not eat the feed that has landed upon the ground. I thought there could be a better way to stabilize a finch feeder," said an inventor, from Evansville, Ind., "so I invented the SEED SAVER. My design offers an effective solution for those who enjoy the sights and sounds of finches."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means to anchor and stabilize finch bird feeders from various locations such as from buildings, trees, or porches. In doing so, it prevents the feeder from blowing about and hitting the shepherd's hook. As a result, it prevents feed from falling to the ground where finches will not eat it. Thus, it reduces feed waste. Additions could also include resting and bathing attachments for a complete set up. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, especially those who enjoy feeding and watching birds.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MHO-480, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED