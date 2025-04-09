Auteur Wines Welcomes Guests To New Russian River Home

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A sanctuary for craft, connection and wine exploration, Auteur Russian River opens in the heart of Sonoma County on April 11, 2025

Healdsburg, CA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The culmination of a deeply held vision, co-owners Kenneth and Laura Juhasz are honored to announce the opening of Auteur Russian River, a striking new visitor destination on Wohler Road outside of Healdsburg. Perched on a wooded vineyard hillside, this intimate retreat embraces the region's vineyards and coastal forests, offering immersive hospitality experiences that draw guests into a setting as layered and expressive as Auteur's wines.

“We immediately felt a powerful affinity for this piece of land – with its rugged slope of bay, redwood and fir trees, sweeping vineyard views, and the natural spring which has nourished the flora, fauna and human visitors for centuries,” said Kenneth Juhasz, Auteur co-founder and winemaker.“Wine bears witness to the cycles of nature, and we are humbled to begin marking each season from our new home here in the Russian River Valley, a pillar of world-class viticulture. Auteur Russian River is a place of renewal where guests can connect, reflect, and simply be.”

Auteur is known for Pinot Noir and Chardonnay and has quietly built a passionate following since its founding in 2003. Unwavering in the pursuit of bold choices and fearless winemaking, the vintner-founded team is independent to explore and fully commit to the creative process, surrendering to the land and lifecycle of each vintage.

"Our vision has always been to create wines that capture a sense of time and place," continued Laura Juhasz, Auteur co-founder. "With this new home, we have an opportunity to extend that philosophy beyond the glass – crafting an experience that invites guests to slow down, connect, and savor the moment. This project would not have been possible without the collaboration and dedication of so many over the past 20-plus years, and Kenneth and I feel incredibly fortunate.”

A Space Rooted in Place & Possibility

Blending modern aesthetics with agrarian inspiration, the new Auteur destination, designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and with construction by Earthtone Construction, feels deeply connected to the terrain. Natural materials, warm wood paneling, and panoramic views set the tone for a welcoming environment. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame uninterrupted views, while a redwood and blackened steel hearth anchors the main room, creating an atmosphere of refined comfort. Large sliding doors open onto a covered terrace, where visitors can enjoy their wines amidst the rolling landscape.

“Designing this place so that it feels connected to its extraordinary setting was our core goal,” said architect Gregory Mottola, FAIA, principal at Bohlin Cywinski Jackson.“We used the steepness of the site to help guests feel nestled at the edge of the hillside, as if floating above the valley. Natural elements are woven into every part of the design, while expansive windows, one of the most striking features, connect guests to sweeping views while capturing the drama of changing light throughout the day – it is truly magical.”

The outdoor environment, designed by landscape architect James Munden of Munden Fry Landscape Associates, is emphasized by native insectary plantings, which support biodiversity. Ornamental, drought-tolerant grasses begin at the entry gate and flow toward the tasting terrace, expressing a wind-swept coastal influence. The planting design wraps the building and softens the edges of the vineyard while interweaving amongst a network of bioswales, reducing erosion and helping to retain water on site. Landscape contractor Lucas Dexter of DEXTER estate landscapes executed the design on-site, bringing the overall vision to life.

Thoughtfully Curated Guest Experiences

Wine and culinary tasting offerings spark discovery and deepen guests' appreciation for the nuances of site and vintage. Signature tastings highlight limited-production, terroir-driven Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, while immersive sensory experiences invite guests to explore the intersections of wine, conviviality and nature. Chef Elizabeth Payne, who has lived and worked in the Bay Area and Sonoma County for decades, will offer a seasonal menu of small bites and pairings that highlight locally sourced ingredients. Select experiences include:

. Be Here Now - A sensory-driven experience where guests taste wines without prior knowledge, allowing for an unbiased and introspective discovery.

. Musing of Clones - Sharpen the lens on the history and specific qualities of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir clones and how they differ from region to region.

. From The Archives - A retrospective library tasting showcasing the historical years of Auteur wines, each pour telling a story of a moment in time.

A Commitment to Community & Creativity

Beyond offering exceptional wines, Auteur is dedicated to fostering a thriving community. During the opening period, the winery is partnering with Farm to Pantry, a BIPOC/women-run, Sonoma County-based organization that gleans produce that would otherwise go wasted and shares it with those facing food insecurity. Ongoing, the winery will host collaborations with local authors, artisans, and nonprofit organizations, ensuring Auteur Russian River is a place not just for wine appreciation, but for meaningful connection and shared experiences.

Auteur Russian River's grand opening, featuring special wines, pairings and more, will take place April 11, 2025.

Location: 10520 Wohler Rd, Healdsburg, CA 95448

Hours: Daily, 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Reservations Recommended: ...

Auteur will also continue to host guests in the town of Sonoma at their Bungalow on First Street West.



About Auteur Wines

Founded in 2003 by Kenneth and Laura Juhasz, Auteur creates wines of intention, elegance, and authenticity. Its exceptional, small-lot Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are sourced from sustainable vineyards in distinct micro-terroirs along the Northern California Coast. Each wine transposes place and time to tell its own story, reflecting a deep respect for nature and a commitment to craftsmanship. Learn more at auteurwines.com or follow @auteurwines on social media.

