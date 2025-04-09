Partnership For Electrical Safety Hosts Inaugural Washington, DC Member Meeting To Promote Use Of Arc Flash Rated Apparel And Personal Protective Equipment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARBLEHEAD, Mass., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Partnership for Electrical Safety (PES) hosted its inaugural Washington, DC Member Meeting on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, March 26 with over 30 member representatives in attendance. The event united key industry leaders, policymakers, and advocates to address critical issues in electrical worker safety, focusing on the promotion of new updated Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) guidance related to arc flash rated apparel and safety. The meeting underscored the need for continued efforts to provide workers with life-saving protections against hazardous electrical risks in accordance with industry standard NFPA 70E: Electrical Safety in the Workplace.

During the event, the prestigious David Wallis Vanguard Award was presented to U.S. Representative Donald Norcross (NJ-01), U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), and U.S Senator John Hickenlooper (CO), recognizing their exceptional advocacy for electrical worker safety. This award honors policymakers who have shown outstanding support for electrical safety, particularly in promoting safe work practices, hazard recognition, and advanced arc-rated (AR) clothing-crucial safety gear for electrical workers. Rep. Norcross, Rep. Fitzpatrick, and Sen. Hickenlooper were celebrated for their tireless leadership in championing legislation that improves protections against arc flash hazards, ultimately ensuring that electrical workers have access to the protective equipment they need to stay safe on the job.

PES represents the leading companies in the flame resistant (FR) clothing and personal protective equipment (PPE) industry. PES member companies provide life-saving gear and equipment for American workers and formed the Partnership in 2020 to advocate for proper PPE and FR clothing for all Americans conducting work on or near energized electrical equipment. Safety items manufactured by PES member companies do not burn and insulate the wearer from electrical hazards.

PES Executive Director Dan Sadowski said,“The consistent support we received from our member organizations was the primary reason we are in Washington to celebrate our initial success, achieving updated guidance products from OSHA. We thank our bipartisan Congressional partners for their work, engaging the Department on behalf of electrical workers and the industrial base committed to protecting their safety. Together, we took the idea for updated guidance from a notepad to the Department of Labor website. We now look to the future, educating industry and the workforce and advancing our collaboration with OSHA and the Department of Labor.”

Member representatives heard from senior staff members from the House Education and Workforce Committee, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, as well as industry experts during the meeting. PES members also engaged in meaningful discussions about how to best communicate OSHA's updated actions and employer/employee requirements to the domestic electrical workforce.

A key focus of the meeting was updated OSHA guidance products, finalized in late 2024. The revised guidance ensures that workers understand what qualifies as deenergized work and receive the appropriate PPE and arc flash protection when working on or near energized electrical equipment, addressing a critical safety gap that impacted over 600,000 workers. As the United States invests in large-scale electrification projects, such as electric vehicles and DC chargers, employers will increasingly hire workers with limited experience with these new technologies. The timing of OSHA's new guidance ensures that these workers are better protected and prepared for the risks they face.

"As our nation accelerates its electrification efforts, this updated OSHA guidance ensures that all American electrical workers have the life-saving protection they deserve," said PES Chairman Scott Margolin. "We commend OSHA for taking decisive action to improve workplace safety for those who face arc flash hazards every day."

PES has worked closely with OSHA leadership, as well as a bipartisan coalition of Congressional leaders, to support the development of these crucial guidelines. The organization recognizes the vital contributions of Rep. Donald Norcross, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, and Sen. John Hickenlooper (CO), whose leadership has been instrumental in urging OSHA to take this important step. Moving forward, PES will continue to work with OSHA, Congress, and industry partners to share this important information and provide education opportunities for workers.

PES urges all industry stakeholders, employers, and electrical workers to familiarize themselves with the updated OSHA guidelines and to take immediate action to implement proper safety measures on job sites. To view the OSHA announcement, please CLICK HERE.

PES Washington Meeting Attendees at the U.S. Capitol







Kelly Tyroler, Professional Staff Member on the Committee on Education and Workforce addressing the PES Meeting







U.S. Representative Donald Norcross (NJ-01) receiving the David Wallis Vanguard Award alongside PES Chairman Scott Margolin and PES Executive Director Dan Sadowski







Brian Fitzpatrick's (PA-01) Legislative Director Matthew Clarkin receiving the

David Wallace Vanguard Award on his behalf







Taylor Ware, Legislative Assistant for U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper receiving the David Wallis Vanguard Award on the Senator's Behalf from PES Chairman Scott Margolin and PES Executive Director Dan Sadowski