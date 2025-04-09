Local Couple Launches Proven Relationship Education Program In Atlanta Area

PAIRS Coaches Robert and Tonia Brown

PAIRS Coach Robert Brown

Seth Eisenberg

Robert and Tonia Brown launch PAIRS classes in Atlanta to help couples strengthen communication, deepen intimacy, and build lasting connection.

- Seth EisenbergATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Longtime community leaders and marriage mentors, Chaplain Robert Brown and his wife, Tonia Brown, are bringing the nationally recognized PAIRS relationship education program to couples and families across suburban Atlanta.With more than 40 years of marriage and decades of service to the military and veteran community, the Browns are launching in-person and virtual workshops designed to help couples build stronger, more resilient relationships. The PAIRS program - Practical Application of Intimate Relationship Skills - is a research-based, experiential curriculum that has empowered thousands of couples nationwide with tools to improve communication, deepen intimacy, and resolve conflicts in healthy, constructive ways.“After years of counseling veterans and families as a VA Chaplain, I saw the difference PAIRS made in people's lives,” said Robert Brown.“It offers tools that are simple, practical, and deeply transformative.”The couple's journey with PAIRS began as a shared calling. Tonia joined her husband during his initial training, quickly recognizing the value of the program not just as educators, but as lifelong learners.“PAIRS helped us reconnect in new ways,” Tonia said.“It reminded us that no matter how long you've been married, there's always room to grow - and to grow closer.”The Browns plan to offer relationship enrichment classes for couples of all backgrounds, faiths, and life stages - including workshops tailored to veterans, active-duty families, and faith-based communities.“Robert and Tonia Brown are an inspiring example of what it means to live the values at the heart of PAIRS,” said Seth Eisenberg, President and CEO of PAIRS Foundation.“Their leadership, compassion, and life experience bring incredible depth to the program. We're thrilled to support their efforts to bring these skills to the Atlanta community.”Their upcoming classes will offer Atlanta-area couples the opportunity to learn vital skills such as the Daily Temperature Reading, the Emotional Jug, and Talking Tips - all central to helping partners express needs, manage emotions, and connect with empathy and intention.“Couples today are searching for real tools to thrive, not just survive, in their relationships,” Eisenberg added.“Robert and Tonia bring those tools to life with a warmth and authenticity that makes lasting change possible.”The Browns are currently enrolling participants for spring and summer workshops. For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact ... or visit .About PAIRS FoundationFounded in 1983, the PAIRS Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening families and communities through research-based relationship education. PAIRS programs have been used by military families, healthcare providers, educators, clergy, and counselors across the nation to teach emotional literacy, communication, bonding, and conflict resolution skills.

Seth Eisenberg

PAIRS Foundation

+1 954-554-3306

email us here

What is PAIRS?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.