It Was Meant To Be! The Original Pickle Shot Sponsors Portland Pickles Baseball

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As a presenting sponsor of The Portland Pickles, TOPS will have signage throughout the ballpark and the stadium concessionaire has chosen to sell TOPS at their bars and provide someone who will roam the ballpark during games with a pickle shot backpack, offering samples. The expansive 2-year partnership also includes PA announcements, social media promotion, and various giveaway nights during the season.

"It's such a perfect match, The Original Pickle Shot and The Portland Pickles. But beyond our shared love for pickles, The Portland Pickles are beloved by their Pickles Nation fans because of their outsized popularity and reputation as a fun and irreverent organization, which completely aligns with our brand and our focus on fun and celebration," says Laura Becraft, CEO of The Original Pickle Shot. "The Portland Pickles are the biggest party in town, and we're here for it!"

The Portland Pickles, last year's West Coast League champions, kick off their 10th anniversary season on May 27 against the Portland Rosebuds.

"This partnership is a match made in heaven! We are so excited to introduce The Original Pickle Shot to our fans. It's Dill-icious, it's fun, and now it's right at home at Walker Stadium. Dillon, the original Portland Pickle, has finally found his Pickle shot," adds Courtney Schmidt, General Manager of the Portland Pickles.

To enjoy The Original Pickle Shot at home, is also available for special order purchase at licensed Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission stores throughout the state.

About The Original Pickle Shot

The Original Pickle Shot, launched in 2018 and now available in more than 15,000 bars, restaurants, and retail stores throughout the U.S., is the top-selling pickle brine-infused vodka in America. The Original Pickle Shot is unique in that it uses a proprietary pickle brine and 30-proof five-times distilled Iowa corn vodka to create the brand's signature recipe and is available in original and spicy flavors (in convenient tailgating and game day sizes of 750ml, 375ml, and 50ml bottles). The Original Pickle Shot isn't a pickle back or a chaser, it's a carefully crafted ready-to-pour vodka with an opaque light green color and delicious dill pickle taste. It's only 1.5 carbs and under 40 calories per shot, with no sugar or gluten, and no artificial flavors or colors. For more information about The Original Pickle Shot or to purchase online, visit theoriginalpickleshot .

About the Portland Pickles

The 2024 Champion Portland Pickles are a collegiate wood-bat Baseball Team based in Portland, Oregon. The Pickles are a member of the West Coast League and play home games at Walker Stadium in Lents Park. The Pickles are the biggest party in town and lead the league in attendance with the best fans in the world! For more information, visit portlandpicklesbaseball .

SOURCE The Original Pickle Shot