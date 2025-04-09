Michelle Anthony MS, CDFS®, AIF®, Launches New Podcast For Financial Analysis

"The Financial Revamp" brings a fresh perspective to planning for retirement.

TUSCON, Ariz., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning for retirement requires attention, focus, and a penchant for detail. Retirees need a source looking out for their interests and bringing a new perspective to their issues and concerns.

That's why Modern Wealth Management is proud to announce the launch of their new podcast, "The Financial Revamp." Hosted by company founder and owner Michelle Anthony MS, CDFS®, AIF®, "The Financial Revamp" takes a deep dive into the financial developments of the day and gets you the analysis you need to revamp your retirement.

With characteristic commitment to her clients' well-being, Michelle uses each episode as an opportunity to educate, inform, and improve financial knowledge across the board, investigating the how's and why's of the marketplace and, most importantly, how they affect your plan for retirement.

Whether you're at the beginning of your retirement journey and need a kickstart or if you need that final boost to get you across the finish line, "The Financial Revamp" has got the juice. Listen and subscribe today!

3567 E. Sunrise Drive, Suite 101

Tucson, AZ 85718

Phone: (520) 298-1900

Fax: (520) 879-9979

Email: [email protected]

Website:

Securities and advisory services offered through Centaurus Financial, Inc. member FINRA and SIPC, a registered investment advisor. Centaurus Financial Inc., and Modern Wealth Management AZ LLC are not affiliated.

SOURCE Modern Wealth Management

