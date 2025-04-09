Havis Launches Rugged Docking Station For Getac ZX80 To Maximize Mobile Efficiency

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Designed with both mobility and performance in mind, the DS-GTC-1500 Series enables secure and efficient device docking while maximizing uptime in critical operations. With one-handed operation, a spring-loaded connector head, and a lightweight form factor, users can quickly dock or undock their Getac ZX80 with ease. Dual stylus holders on both sides of the dock ensure the stylus is always within reach, helping boost productivity in fast-paced, on-the-go work environments.

Rugged Docking. Seamless Mobility.

Designed for performance and flexibility, the DS-GTC-1500 Series includes key features that enhance usability and connectivity in mobile work environments:



Optional Port Replication - Standard or Advanced configurations to meet connectivity needs.

LED Power Indicator – Easily confirms active power status at a glance.

Optional Triple Pass-Thru Antenna Connection – Supports enhanced signal connectivity.

Dual Stylus Holders – Conveniently located on both sides for seamless access.

One-Handed Docking & Undocking – Streamlined device engagement enhances user efficiency.

Spring-Loaded Connector Head – Ensures a secure and reliable connection every time.

Compact & Lightweight Design – Ideal for space-constrained installations.

Power Supply Included – Comes with DS-DA-339 power cable for easy setup.

Accessory Support – Compatible with Getac ZX80 extended batteries and stylus hand strap.

Integrated Cable Management – Keeps workspaces clean, organized, and safe. VESA 75 Mounting Pattern – Standardized mounting for easy integration with a wide range of brackets and arms.

"The DS-GTC-1500 Series reflects our focus on supporting the unique needs of today's mobile workforce across critical industries," said Doug Dodson, Havis Sales Director for Enterprise. "Whether it's powering productivity in fast-paced warehouses, maintaining connectivity in transit systems, or supporting field operations in work truck applications, this docking solution for the Getac ZX80 delivers the rugged reliability and smart functionality our customers rely on."

For more information on product specifications visit or contact a Havis representative.

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable.

Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, Hilliard, OH and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit .

SOURCE Havis, Inc.