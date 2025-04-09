The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Charron M. Hopson As A Pinnacle Professional Member Of The Inner Circle Of Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Charron Hopson brings over 20 years of experience in advocacy, legal investigation, and dedicated service to the American people and Veteran community. She began her federal career in 2009, when her strong legal and advocacy skills led her to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA). Charron began her VA career at the Philadelphia Regional Office as a Veteran Service Representative. Her dedication and expertise earned her a promotion to Rating Specialist, prompting her relocation to the St. Petersburg VA Regional Office. After a year, she advanced into a management position.

In 2023, Charron joined the Medical Disability Examination Office (MDEO), based in VBA's Central Office in Washington, D.C., as a Management Analyst. In this role, she plays a pivotal role in investigating complaints and inquiries related to Veteran examinations for VA benefits. Her work involves collaborating with Veterans, Exam and Congressional Liaisons, Contract Vendors, Veteran Service Organizations, and other key stakeholders to ensure timely and accurate resolution of concerns. In addition, Charron was named MDEO Employee of the Month (August 2024) and MDEO Employee of the Year (FY 2024) for being instrumental in tracking and managing VIEWS-related tasks for MDEO, including creating a VIEWS tracking system that simplifies task management and status checks, enhanced efficiency in the current VIEWS process and trained other Inquiries team members to assist with incoming VIEWS tasks. Prior to Federal Service, Ms. Hopson worked in the public sector, as an Appeals Specialist with Independence Blue Cross and as a defense paralegal with expertise in employment, criminal, and discrimination law.

A proud graduate of West Chester University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. Ms. Hopson furthered her education by earning a Master's Degree in Public Administration from Keller Graduate School of Management. She also completed a certificate in Paralegal Studies from the Washington Online Institute, rounding out her formal education.

Ms. Hopson's exceptional achievements have been recognized with numerous prestigious honors, reflecting her unparalleled talent and unwavering dedication. Among her accolades, she has been awarded the esteemed "Fellow of the Most Excellent Order of International Experts (FOIE)" designation by the United Nations. She has also received commendations such as an Assembly Resolution from the New Jersey General Assembly and a Citation from the 31st New Jersey Senate. Additionally, she was bestowed an Honorary Doctorate from CICA International University & Seminary, inducted into the Marquis Who's Who of America, and honored as a Global 100 Honoree for 2024 by ICABA World Network. She was also named to the Marquis Who's Who of Professional Women.

Beyond her professional responsibilities, Ms. Hopson is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Order of Eastern Star, Ruth Chapter #66, and First Baptist Church of Crestmont. These affiliations underscore her commitment to service and community engagement. In addition, under her pseudonym, Charron Monaye, Ms. Hopson, authored twenty-five books across six diverse genres, showcasing her versatility and creative prowess. She has fearlessly addressed pressing societal issues while also contributing to numerous book compilations and theatrical productions. Notably, her groundbreaking stage play, "Get Out of Your Own Way," has captivated audiences in iconic locales such as Hollywood, CA, and Off-Broadway, earning widespread acclaim for its poignant narrative and compelling performances.

Ms. Hopson attributes her success to the values instilled in her by her parents, who always inspired her to "dare to be great." She also credits her sons, Christopher and Craig, for their unwavering support, which motivates her to pursue the impossible for the betterment of their lives and legacy.

Looking ahead, Ms. Hopson is dedicated to further advancing her career, driving growth, and mentoring the next generation of leaders. She remains steadfast in her mission to ensure that Veterans receive their well-deserved benefits in a timely manner, honoring their service and sacrifice.

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

[email protected]

SOURCE The Inner Circle