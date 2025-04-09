The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Michael C. Stiles, MD As A 2025 Pinnacle Lifetime Member

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Michael C. Stiles, MD is acknowledged as a 2025 Pinnacle Lifetime Member for his contributions to Ophthalmology.

Dr. Michael C. Stiles, a leading surgical ophthalmologist with a distinguished career in cataract and glaucoma surgeries, continues to make significant contributions to both his patients and the field of ophthalmology. With a private practice based in Overland Park, KS, Dr. Stiles is renowned for his commitment to patient education and high-quality care.

Dr. Stiles earned his Bachelor of Science in pre-medical studies from the University of Notre Dame before completing his MD and residency in ophthalmology at the University of Kansas, School of Medicine. He furthered his expertise with a fellowship in glaucoma and anterior segment surgery at the Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dr. Stiles is a board-certified ophthalmologist and serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Kansas, School of Medicine.

As a dedicated professional, Dr. Stiles is affiliated with several esteemed organizations, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology, American Glaucoma Society, American Society of Cataracts and Refractive Surgery, Kansas City Society of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology, and the Kansas Medical Society. His extensive experience and commitment to excellence are reflected in his active role in patient education and clinical teaching.

Dr. Stiles' philosophy revolves around educating patients about their conditions using all available methods to ensure thorough understanding. His work is inspired by his late parents, Joseph and Patricia Stiles, who provided unwavering support throughout his career. Dr. Stiles has been married to Michella Stiles, MD, for 34 years, and together they have two daughters.

Looking ahead, Dr. Stiles aims to continue delivering exceptional ophthalmic care and maintain his influential educational role at the University of Kansas. His future plans include furthering his contributions to patient education and advancing the field of ophthalmology.

