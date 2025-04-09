Quoterush & Insuredmine Unite To Enhance Workflow For Independent Insurance Agencies
"At InsuredMine, we are committed to driving innovation that empowers agencies," said Raution Jaiswal, Co-Founder & CEO of InsuredMine. "This well-coordinated 2-way integration with QuoteRush automates quote updates, freeing up teams to focus on delivering exceptional client experiences and driving strategic growth."
The integration is now live and available for agencies looking to simplify renewals and enhance operational efficiency. QuoteRush and InsuredMine remain dedicated to delivering technology-driven solutions that support growth and innovation in the insurance industry.
About InsuredMine
InsuredMine is an all-in-one integrated software helping independent insurance agents optimize and grow their agency by converting, engaging, and retaining clients while providing a state-of-the-art experience to the agents as their customers. InsuredMine's CRM helps agents with fast and smart sales, segmented and automated engagement, real-time visual analytics, and policy wallet via the mobile app to help them grow double digits and reduce operating cost. InsuredMine is empowering independent insurance agencies to compete in the digital age against digital products and grow revenues faster.
About QuoteRush
QuoteRush is a leading insurance rating platform that simplifies the quoting process for insurance agencies by providing real-time access to competitive rates from multiple carriers. With its user-friendly interface, QuoteRush enables agents to generate accurate and timely quotes quickly and efficiently. The platform seamlessly integrates with various CRM systems, including InsuredMine, allowing for automatic data syncing and reducing manual data entry. QuoteRush offers comprehensive coverage options for auto, home, and commercial insurance, ensuring that agents can present a wide range of choices to their clients.
