Quoterush & Insuredmine Unite To Enhance Workflow For Independent Insurance Agencies

- Raution Jaiswal, Co-Founder & CEO of InsuredMineRICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With this integration, Auto and Home Renewal Quotes from QuoteRush will automatically sync with InsuredMine, giving agencies real-time access to renewal quotes and eliminating the need for Hands-on data management. This integration is built to simplify the renewal process, ensuring that agencies have the most up-to-date quote information at their fingertips. By bridging the gap between rating and client management, this enhancement saves time, reduces errors, and improves operational efficiency. Instead of manually importing renewal quotes, agencies can now access them directly within InsuredMine, allowing for faster follow-ups, improved client service, and better retention strategies."At InsuredMine, we are committed to driving innovation that empowers agencies," said Raution Jaiswal, Co-Founder & CEO of InsuredMine. "This well-coordinated 2-way integration with QuoteRush automates quote updates, freeing up teams to focus on delivering exceptional client experiences and driving strategic growth."The integration is now live and available for agencies looking to simplify renewals and enhance operational efficiency. QuoteRush and InsuredMine remain dedicated to delivering technology-driven solutions that support growth and innovation in the insurance industry.About InsuredMineInsuredMine is an all-in-one integrated software helping independent insurance agents optimize and grow their agency by converting, engaging, and retaining clients while providing a state-of-the-art experience to the agents as their customers. InsuredMine's CRM helps agents with fast and smart sales, segmented and automated engagement, real-time visual analytics, and policy wallet via the mobile app to help them grow double digits and reduce operating cost. InsuredMine is empowering independent insurance agencies to compete in the digital age against digital products and grow revenues faster.For more information, visitAbout QuoteRushQuoteRush is a leading insurance rating platform that simplifies the quoting process for insurance agencies by providing real-time access to competitive rates from multiple carriers. With its user-friendly interface, QuoteRush enables agents to generate accurate and timely quotes quickly and efficiently. The platform seamlessly integrates with various CRM systems, including InsuredMine, allowing for automatic data syncing and reducing manual data entry. QuoteRush offers comprehensive coverage options for auto, home, and commercial insurance, ensuring that agents can present a wide range of choices to their clients. For more information visitFor more details about the integration, visit:To sign up with InsuredMine contact ... or call 469-616-1821

