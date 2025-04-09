Redseal Named Finalist For 2025 SC Awards: Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Solution

Validation of RedSeal's Approach to Proactive Management of Evolving Attack Surfaces

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RedSeal, a leader in proactive threat exposure management, today announced its recognition as a finalist in the prestigious 2025 SC Awards for Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) Solution. This nomination underscores RedSeal's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower organizations to navigate the complexities of modern cybersecurity and proactively manage their evolving attack surface.

The SC Awards, now in their 28th year, honor outstanding achievements by cybersecurity professionals, leaders, and organizations dedicated to safeguarding digital assets. The 2025 SC Awards entries were evaluated across 33 specialty categories by a distinguished panel of judges , comprised of cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community, representing sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

The SC Award committee noted, "In a world where attack surfaces are expanding, RedSeal empowers organizations to understand and manage their security risks with unmatched precision. By delivering comprehensive network modeling, continuous exposure assessments, and attack path analysis, RedSeal helps businesses stay ahead of cyber threats in real time."

RedSeal's selection as a finalist further highlights its pioneering approach to CTEM, specifically its patented validation-before-prioritization methodology. This unique capability enables organizations to accurately identify and rapidly mitigate genuine, exploitable threats, including those posed by sophisticated APT groups and critical vulnerabilities, often within hours of deployment.

“Being recognized as a finalist in the SC Awards for Best CTEM Solution is a powerful validation of our vision and the hard work of our team,” said Greg Enriquez, CEO of RedSeal.“In today's dynamic threat landscape, continuous and accurate exposure management is paramount. This nomination reaffirms our commitment to providing solutions that go beyond simple vulnerability identification, offering actionable intelligence that significantly reduces risk and optimizes security operations for our customers.”

The SC Award committee also highlights that "A trusted solution among government agencies, financial institutions, and Fortune 500 enterprises, RedSeal continues to enhance its capabilities with AI-driven risk scoring, cloud security posture management, and proactive attack surface reduction. Its strong customer satisfaction ratings affirm that organizations rely on RedSeal to navigate today's complex cybersecurity landscape with confidence."

RedSeal's comprehensive CTEM platform supports organizations by providing:

.Unparalleled Network Visibility: A holistic view across complex, interconnected IT, OT, IoT, and cloud environments, eliminating blind spots.

.Proactive Threat Intelligence: Defense aligned with CISA advisories, identifying and addressing real-time threats from advanced adversaries.

.Intelligent Validation and Prioritization: A patented approach that accurately determines exploitability, focusing resources on critical risks and saving significant time.

.Continuous and Automated Exposure Discovery: Ongoing identification of vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and segmentation violations, enabling proactive risk mitigation.

.Risk-Driven Remediation Orchestration: Prioritization based on business impact and exploitability, providing actionable insights and integrating with existing security workflows for efficient remediation.

RedSeal is at the forefront of addressing the critical need for continuous, context-aware security in today's high-risk, highly regulated industries. Learn more about how RedSeal supports comprehensive CTEM strategies and contact RedSeal today for a demo.

About RedSeal

RedSeal, a pioneer in cybersecurity and exposure management, delivers proactive, actionable insights to close defensive gaps across hybrid environments. RedSeal continually discovers all resources, connections, and exposures, creating a single, comprehensive model-a network digital twin. This enables unparalleled analysis and simplified protection of the entire cyber terrain. Trusted by hundreds of Fortune 1000 companies and more than 75 government agencies, including five branches of the U.S. military, RedSeal improves operational efficiency, boosts staff productivity, and reduces business risk. Visit to learn more.



About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, TECHEXPO Top Secret and CyberRisk TV.

Learn more at .

