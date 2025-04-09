SNP Alliance And National MLTSS Health Plan Association Release Dual Eligibles Data By Congressional District

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Special Needs Plan Alliance (SNP Alliance) and the National MLTSS Health Plan Association (MLTSS Association) are pleased to unveil a new data resource on persons who are Dually Eligible for Medicare and Medicaid (Duals).This resource provides the total number of Medicare beneficiaries and dually eligible individuals, including a breakdown of the total number of Full Duals and Partial Duals, by state and Congressional District.The MLTSS Association and the SNP Alliance jointly funded this resource to provide concrete data for solutions-oriented, forward-thinking Dual Eligible and Integration policies that may be contemplated by Congress. Both organizations look forward to working with the Congress, the Administration, and the broader Duals stakeholder community to advance Integration policy for Dually Eligible Individuals, including both Full and Partial Duals.Mary Kaschak, CEO of the MLTSS Association noted,“Dually eligible individuals are a highly vulnerable population with complex health needs. Despite making up only 13% of Medicaid and 19% of Medicare enrollment, they account for almost one-third of each program's costs. It's critical to advance policies that better align care and financing.”Mike Cheek, President & CEO of the SNP Alliance stated, "Data provides context and a framework for policymaking. We are excited to partner with the MLTSS Association on this valuable resource to understand the Duals landscape as we discuss Integration and Duals concepts aimed at improving efficiency, access, and quality for the most high-need, low-income beneficiaries."Access the data here .DisclaimerThe SNP Alliance and National MLTSS Health Plan Association are separate organizations working closing on Duals and Integration Policy. Both are Bipartisan, Nonprofit Organizations. View the SNP Alliance mission and vision statements here and learn more about the MLTSS Association here .

