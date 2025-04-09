IX Power Clean Water Announces Launch Of Equity Crowdfunding Round

IX Power Clean Water is equity crowdfunding on StartEngine

- IX Water CEO John (Grizz) DealGOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Investing in a positive future for your planet has never been easier! Today IX Power Clean Water announced that it has opened an equity crowdfunding round on the leading crowdfunding platform, StartEngine. For information, visit:IX Power Clean Water (aka IX Water) is offering machines that clean the world's worst industrial wastewater. A spin-out from the U.S. National Laboratory at Los Alamos, New Mexico, the company's commercially proven products offer treatment, reclamation, and recycling of wastewater is a game-changer creating a new type of industrial water cycle and saving billions for industry while preserving the Earth's freshwater resources. Industry uses up to 50% of regional freshwater withdrawals around the world.Researchers with the United Nations has estimated that humanity will experience a 40% shortfall of freshwater within the next decade. This shortfall will mean increased crop failure, starvation, disease, and increased conflicts as people fight for water around the globe. Industry uses trillions of gallons of freshwater each year. More often, their resulting wastewater is simply discarded or not treated enough to be recycled and reused.“One of the most important tools we have for combatting a desperate future with little water is by treating and re-using industrial wastewater,” said IX Water CEO John (Grizz) Deal.“But it must make economic sense for companies to adopt this plan. IX Water offers a very economical solution by cleaning wastewater so that it can be reused by industry enabling industry to purchase and use far less of our precious wastewater. This will not only save our planet's freshwater resources but has the potential to save the industrial sector billions of dollars as well.”IX Power Clean Water's treatment machines are prescribed to each site's particular water contamination. The modular machines can be moved and arranged together to create a treatment train that our real-world results show the IX Water solution removes as much as 99.8% of suspended and dissolved contaminants out of industrial wastewater. IX Water Machines treat in real time with minimal power usage, and chemical additives are never employed or needed. The media beds incorporated in the machines are rechargeable in situ and can be recharged for years of use. In addition to providing a complete water cycle for industry, the company's technology eliminates the need for expensive trucking to deep-well injection sites or hazardous biologic decomposition ponds which currently litter the environmentAbout 300 billion cubic meters of industrial wastewater is created each year and that amount is growing as manufacturing and mining operations increase for the planet's expanding population. Industrial wastewater is a result of every mining and manufacturing process including textile, pharmaceutical, electroplating, and petrochemical. The composition of the effluents includes a variety of organic and inorganic matter, and dissolved substances such as heavy metals, dyes, fats, volatile compounds, oil, cleaning agents, pharmaceuticals, PFAS, and more. These contaminants have been known to manifest an infinite number of health problems including kidney and liver damage, skin manifestations, dermatitis, chronic asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, visceral cancers, nervous system-related diseases and even death.With StartEngine, we've created a good investment that anyone can participate in and help prevent our planet's coming water Armageddon,” said Deal.“The need is ever increasing for water treatment. In fact, the value of the global water treatment market is expected to reach $211.3 by the end of this year. Water is like gold and oil; it's a sound way to secure the future.”This announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Actual results could differ significantly due to various risks and uncertainties.This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.What is EQUITY CROWDFUNDING?Unlike the online rewards-based and donation-based crowdfunding commonly used by nonprofits and for individual causes, EQUITY CROWDFUNDING provides the public a tool for a larger“crowd” to invest in commercial start-up companies with the confidence that accompanies federal financial and securities regulations.For more information, contact IX Power Clean Water at 303-277-9520 or visit .

