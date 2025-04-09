Super Brush Foam Swabs: Made In The USA No Tariff Concerns, Low Volume Orders Available Online

Super Brush Foam Swabs

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Super Brush LLC, a leading manufacturer of high-quality foam swabs and applicators, proudly announces that its full line of foam swabs are manufactured in the USA. This means customers can count on consistent supply, no international tariff complications, and rapid shipping across the United States.

In today's global marketplace, sourcing reliable, tariff-free products has become increasingly important. By manufacturing domestically at its Springfield, Massachusetts facility, Super Brush ensures top-notch quality control and dependable availability-all without the uncertainty of international trade restrictions.

“We're proud to support American manufacturing and provide our customers with peace of mind,” said Diane Henry, Director of Sales at Super Brush.“Not only do we offer industry-leading foam swabs, but we also eliminate the tariff concerns that come with overseas sourcing.”

Now offering low minimum quantities online:

To better serve small businesses, hobbyists, labs, and individual consumers, Super Brush also offers low quantity order options through its dedicated e-commerce platform: . Customers can conveniently browse and purchase from a wide range of foam swabs for applications including cleaning, electronics, firearms, laboratory, and industrial use.

Whether you need swabs in bulk or just a small order to meet a specific need, Super Brush delivers flexibility, quality, and convenience-all from a U.S.-based operation.

About Super Brush LLC

Super Brush has been a pioneer in foam swab technology for over 65 years. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of foam applicators used across industries including medical, aerospace, industrial, and consumer markets.

