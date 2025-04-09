Inventhelp Inventors Develop Innovative Baby Walker (LOS-298)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an innovative baby walker to help babies get used to being in the walker," said one of two inventors, from South Gate, Calif., so we invented the E WALK. Our design would be a great walker choice for families transitioning their babies to using a walker."

The patent-pending invention provides a baby walker that would work in different modes to help babies learn to enjoy being in a walker. In doing so, it increases comfort, convenience, and safety. It also offers added entertainment for babies and young toddlers. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-298, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

