Prime Focus Technologies Wins NAB Show Product Of The Year Award For CLEAR® AI Content Studio Agents

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This prestigious honor celebrates breakthrough technologies transforming the media and entertainment landscape. CLEARAI Content Studio enables media companies to transform long-form content into snackable, monetizable videos--addressing the growing demand for short-form content across digital, social, and OTT platforms.

These agents work in tandem with human users to dramatically accelerate content workflows. The Entertainment Highlights Agent identifies key moments to generate compelling short-form clips; the Reframe Agent optimizes content for mobile-first platforms by converting horizontal formats into vertical or square formats; the Localize Agent enables rapid global distribution by generating AI-powered subtitles, dubs, and closed captions; the Thumbnail Agent selects eye-catching visuals to boost engagement; and the TSK Agent (Title, Synopsis, Keywords) creates rich, platform-optimized metadata to enhance discoverability.

Teams can intuitively search for content, assemble lineups, perform edits in the cloud, and seamlessly export assets to Adobe Premiere Pro -ensuring a smooth and efficient transition into creative post-production pipelines.

" CLEAR® AI Content Studio solves for speed, relevance, and personalization-all in one workspace," said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder & Global CEO, Prime Focus Technologies. "This award is recognition of how AI agents can co-work with human creativity to deliver results that were previously unthinkable."

The solution is already driving measurable impact:



8X content upload increase, 3X subscriber growth and 22X YouTube revenue boost for a major broadcaster

85% cost savings for an OTT platform through AI-powered subtitling across 15 languages 5X increase in content reuse and 50% reduction in promo creation time for a global broadcaster, accelerating monetization

CLEAR® AI Content Studio enables rapid turnaround of catch-up clips, recaps, trailers, and short-form news summaries; auto-adapts content for mobile-first formats; and localizes with subtitles, dubs, and closed captions-reducing production overheads and scaling audience engagement in a fragmented media landscape.

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of CLEAR®. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters AI-led technology and media services powered by the cloud-enabling creativity, agility, and most importantly, revenue growth. PFT partners with major players such as Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, Paramount, Crunchyroll, Insight TV, JioStar, BCCI, Tegna, Amazon MGM Studios, and more.

