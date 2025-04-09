Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Toilet Odor Filtration System (LOS-303)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and effective way to pull odors away from the toilet when using the bathroom," said an inventor, from Glendale, Calif., "so I invented the TOILET ODOR FILTRATION SYSTEM. Its small and portable design fits easily into a pouch to bring with you wherever you go."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to eliminate unpleasant odors in the bathroom. In doing so, it would filter out odors from the toilet. As a result, it could contribute to fresher air in the bathroom. It also offers an alternative to masking odors with traditional sprays. The invention features a small, portable, and practical design that is easy to install, remove and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-303, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

