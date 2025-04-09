Fortify & University Of Notre Dame Awarded Army C5ISR Center Contract To Improve Command And Control (C2) Systems Utilizing Advanced 5G Tech

BOSTON, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortify, a full-stack Radio Frequency (RF) & Microwave (MW) device company using a patented manufacturing platform to make high-value communication and radar systems, along with partners RTX, a leading defense contractor specializing in communications and radar systems, and the Microwave & Millimeter-wave Circuits and Systems Lab at the University of Notre Dame announced today that they have been awarded a contract by the United States Army Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center to improve Command and Control (C2) systems utilizing advanced 5G technologies to meet bandwidth, latency, and resiliency requirements. This contract allows Fortify to showcase its GRadient-INdex (GRIN) lens antenna design and manufacturing platform for the improvement of C2 systems supporting the warfighter.

The focus will be on delivering a cutting-edge prototype GRIN lens antenna system for tactical 5G networks. The prototype will undergo field testing under the oversight of the U.S. Army's C5ISR Center within the Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM). DEVCOM focuses on essential Army needs, including communications and radio frequency applications.

"This contract presents a significant opportunity for Fortify to demonstrate the disruptive potential of our GRIN lens technology," said Karlo Delos Reyes, Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder of Fortify. "By leveraging our expertise in dielectric lensing, we are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in tactical communications, ensuring more resilient and high-performance solutions for the warfighter."

Current C2 systems are heavily reliant on wired networks, which limit mobility and flexibility in high-stakes environments. The wireless solution developed by Fortify and its partners is set to revolutionize tactical operations by overcoming traditional bandwidth and latency limitations. This will be achieved using passive lensing technology, enhancing both bandwidth and gain to meet the U.S. Army's rigorous performance requirements.

Dr. Patrick Fay and Dr. Jonathan Chisum, two RF experts and Notre Dame Professors with extensive experience within DoD research partnered with Fortify for this program due to Fortify's expertise in dielectric lensing and previous successful defense partnerships between the two organizations.

"We're thrilled to be working alongside Notre Dame and RTX to bring next-generation tactical communication systems to life," said Josh Martin, CEO and Co-Founder of Fortify. "This effort reinforces our commitment to supporting the warfighter with technology that enhances both mission effectiveness and survivability."

About Fortify: Fortify is a full-stack RF & MW device company based in Boston, MA using a patented manufacturing platform to make high-value communication and radar systems. For more information, visit .

Contact

Karlo Delos Reyes

Chief Customer Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Fortify

