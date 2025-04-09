Dinant Inaugurates $150 Million High-Tech Snacks Plant In Honduras

The $150 million investment is the largest ever in Honduras' snacks sector.

Company Launches Landmark Facility Boosting Jobs, Exports, U.S. Trade Ties

- Miguel Mauricio Facusse, Executive President of DinantTEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dinant , one of Central America's leading consumer goods manufacturers, inaugurated its new cutting-edge snacks manufacturing facility in Comayagua, Honduras, in a high-profile event hosted by the company's Executive President, Miguel Mauricio Facusse.The $150 million investment, the largest ever in Honduras' snacks sector, is a flagship example of friendshoring - the growing trend of building secure supply chains between aligned countries - demonstrating the deepening economic integration between Honduras and the United States.“This state-of-the-art facility is a significant investment in advanced manufacturing and a statement of faith in Honduras and in the future of nearshoring partnerships with the United States,” said Miguel Mauricio Facusse.“By sourcing 100% of our corn and potatoes from U.S. farms, and by installing cutting-edge machinery from top American suppliers, we're reinforcing the deep economic ties between our two nations.”U.S. and European Supply Chain IntegrationTo date, Dinant has invested $66.6 million in U.S. suppliers, including advanced equipment from JC Ford, Heat & Control, Cretors, Cleaver Brooks, and Brock. In addition, the plant relies on U.S.-grown corn and potatoes for its production lines, further contributing to U.S. agricultural exports.The facility is designed to be export-oriented, with production targets of 25 million kilograms of snacks annually in Phase 1, scaling to 50 million kilograms in Phase 2. Key markets include the United States, Europe, Central America, and the Dominican Republic.During the event, President Xiomara Castro celebrated the opening of the new plant as a milestone for Honduras:“When the business sector has the confidence to invest, it sends a clear message of commitment to the country.”Job Creation and Economic ImpactPhase 1 of the project will generate 1,200 direct jobs and over 4,800 indirect jobs, boosting employment in agriculture, logistics, and services. Phase 2 - expected to require an additional investment of $50–60 million - will further increase job creation and production capacity.“We believe the best way to address the challenge of migration is to create opportunity at home,” said Mr. Facusse.“With over 6,000 direct and indirect jobs created by this plant, Dinant is building a future in which Hondurans no longer need to leave to thrive - they can prosper here, with dignity and pride.”The facility includes a staff health center, full-time medical personnel, a cafeteria, and dedicated programs for professional development. 43% of employees at many Dinant facilities are women, underlining the company's commitment to gender equity.Technology, Sustainability, and CertificationThe Comayagua plant is the most technologically advanced snack production facility in Central America and the Caribbean. Powered in part by solar and biomass renewable energy, the site is on track to generate 2.5 MW of green energy and is pursuing international certifications including ISO 45001 and 14001 regarding safety and sustainability respectively."Estamos Aquí" – Dinant's New CampaignThe inauguration coincides with the launch of Dinant's new brand campaign,“Estamos Aquí” (We Are Here) - a national message of confidence, commitment, and optimism.“The opening of this plant coincides with the launch of our Estamos Aquí campaign - a heartfelt affirmation that Dinant stands with Honduras. We are here for our people, our business partners, and our communities - and we are here to stay,” said Mr. Facusse.“The plant being inaugurated today aligns with our vision of a vibrant Honduras,” added President Castro.Looking AheadDinant is preparing for Phase 2 of the Comayagua project, which will double production lines and increase exports. The company is also exploring new regional partnerships under its friendshoring strategy, aimed at building secure, values-driven supply chains with the United States and other aligned nations.“Friendshoring is about trust, resilience, and shared values,” said Mr. Facusse.“This snacks plant represents that vision in action - building secure, high-quality supply chains among partners who are aligned on economic, environmental, and social goals.”Dinant is a leading agribusiness and consumer packaged goods manufacturer in Central America and the Dominican Republic, committed to producing high-quality products while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and corporate responsibility. Dinant directly employs nearly 8,700 people with over 24,000 dependents, while supporting over 20,000 contractors, vendors, and suppliers. As a member of the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO ), Dinant upholds strict environmental and social standards in palm oil production, ensuring sustainability and preventing deforestation, habitat destruction, and social exploitation. Dinant is also a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights (VPSHR ), and is the first agribusiness in the world to be awarded full membership - underscoring its commitment to international best practices on human rights and responsible security.

