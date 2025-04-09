Wherever You Are In The World: Raise A Glass To The Doolittle Raiders

ARLINGTON, Va., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air & Space Forces Association (AFA) invites Airmen, Guardians, Veterans, and supporters worldwide to join us for our AFA Grand Opening and Doolittle Raiders Memorial Toast, April 17, 2025, at 5:30 PM (ET) . The ceremony continues a decades-long Air Force tradition started by AFA's founding president Gen. Jimmy Doolittle and his fellow Raiders in 1945. Join the livestream and help us honor the legacy of the 80 Airmen who carried out the historic Doolittle Raid on April 18, 1942.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David W. Allvin and Chief of Space Operations Gen. B. Chance Saltzman will serve as keynote speakers. Units across the Department of the Air Force, AFA Chapters, organizations, and supporters around the world are invited to take part in this meaningful tribute.

This year's program will include the grand opening of AFA's new building in Arlington, Va.-a cheers to our future as well as our heritage.

"It's only fitting that the very first order of business in our officially opened new building be a tradition that began 80 years ago by AFA's founding president, Gen. Jimmy Doolittle himself," said Lt. Gen. Burt Field, USAF (Ret.), AFA's President & CEO. "We want to kick off the next era of AFA with the same innovative spirit of the Doolittle Raiders."

How to Participate:



Prepare for the Toast: Gather a glass of cognac, the Raiders' traditional drink, or a beverage of your choice.

Join the Livestream: Tune in at AFA/Toast to follow the ceremony in real time.

Share your Experience: Participants are encouraged to submit photos or videos of their toast via our Toast landing page to showcase their involvement worldwide. Make a Gift in Honor of a Hero: Honor a hero with a $25+ gift to support the Doolittle Leadership Center. Select "Give in honor/memory" to display their name during the Toast. Learn more and donate here .

"We look forward to joining Airmen, Guardians, and supporters from around the world as we raise our glasses in honor of the Doolittle Raiders. This tribute is a celebration of our terrific heritage and inspires us to similar acts of courage, innovation, and sacrifice amid seemingly insurmountable challenges," said Dr. Patrick Donley, a retired Air Force colonel and the director of AFA's Doolittle Leadership Center.

For additional details on how to join the event or to submit photos and videos of your participation go to AFA/Toast. For additional inquiries, contact [email protected] .

About the Doolittle Leadership Center

AFA's Doolittle Leadership Center's mission is "Building Better Leaders." In the spirit of AFA's founding President Gen. Jimmy Doolittle, the DLC delivers leadership-training courses, workshops, and resources to Air Force, Space Force, and aerospace industry leaders around the world. Using a "Lead, Develop, Care" model, the DLC equips cadets, enlisted leaders, officers, and industry professionals with a leadership framework to improve organizational, operational, and individual success. The DLC also organizes engagement series aimed at connecting senior military leaders to the next generation of leaders.

About AFA

The Air & Space Forces Association is an independent, non-profit 501(c)3 association dedicated to advocating for investment and support for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, and for supporting Airmen, Guardians, and their Families. Founded in 1946, AFA is the single largest entity of its kind focused on air and space power. With more than 120,000 members and 200 chapters spread around the world, our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support Airmen, Guardians, and their Families; and to remember and respect the enduring heritage of the Air and Space Forces.

SOURCE Air & Space Forces Association

