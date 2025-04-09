DP World Earns CTPAT Certification For Freight Consolidation In The U.S.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Facility certification in El Paso, Texas, reinforces DP World's position as a trusted provider of secure and compliant logistics services

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World , a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, announces that it has secured Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) certification for its freight consolidation facility in El Paso, Texas. Awarded by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the CTPAT certification reflects DP World's continued commitment to supply chain security, operational excellence, and trade compliance.

The newly acquired certification as a Freight Consolidator significantly enhances DP World's capabilities in providing secure, agile, and efficient logistics services. Benefits include expedited customs processing, reduced inspections, and strengthened relationships with regulatory agencies and customers.

Terry Donohoe, Vice President of Freight Forwarding for DP World in the Americas , said:“Since 2007, DP World has maintained Marine Port Authority & Terminal Operator (MPTO) certification at 43 global ports, reinforcing its longstanding adherence to rigorous security and operational standards mandated by CBP. Achieving CTPAT certification for our logistics business represents a major enhancement of our capabilities and security standards.”

“DP World's El Paso certification follows comprehensive evaluation by CBP, confirming adherence to strict security protocols and operational standards, crucial to safeguarding global trade,” Donohoe added.“It underscores DP World's commitment to delivering high-quality, secure logistics solutions, while supporting our customers' needs for efficiency and compliance with international trade regulatory requirements.”

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

