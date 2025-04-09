Drift Behavioral Health Now Offering Flexible Mental Health Treatment In Colorado

Drift Behavioral Health Logo

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Drift Behavioral Health has opened a new mental health center in Colorado, offering virtual treatment for individuals seeking flexible, compassionate care. Surrounded by natural beauty, Drift provides a calm, supportive setting where clients can begin or continue their wellness journey.Virtual treatment is available now through secure Zoom sessions, with in-person Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP) launching soon. These programs are ideal for those who need structured support without stepping away from daily life.Drift's services include:Virtual PHP, offered 5 to 6 days a week for around five hours per day, includes group and individual therapy, life skills development, and holistic support.Virtual IOP, held 3 to 5 days a week for 3 to 4 hours per session, provides flexible support for managing mental health while maintaining responsibilities at home or work.Outpatient therapy, such as cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), medication management, family therapy, and both group and individual sessions.Support for a wide range of mental health concerns, such as anxiety, depression, PTSD, bipolar disorder, OCD, and ADHD.Clients can access these services from the comfort of their homes and receive the same level of care as in-person treatment. Every plan is tailored to meet individual needs, with licensed clinicians leading each session.Drift accepts all major insurances and is committed to making mental health care more accessible, affordable, and personal. Whether someone is seeking support for the first time or continuing their wellness journey, Drift offers a safe space to heal, grow, and move forward. To learn more about how Drift Behavioral Health can help individuals or their loved ones build lasting mental wellness, visit .About Drift Behavioral HealthDrift Behavioral Health is a mental health treatment provider based in Colorado. Drift offers personalized outpatient and virtual care for individuals experiencing a wide range of mental health challenges. With a focus on evidence-based therapies, flexible programming, and a supportive community, Drift empowers individuals to find peace, stability, and lasting wellness.

