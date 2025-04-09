Finalists Announced For The 2025 Charleston Classical Music Competition

2025 Classical Music Competition

A Global Showcase of Timeless Talent

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Charleston International Music Competition is proud to announce the finalists of the 2025 Classical Music Competition-an international celebration of musical excellence across centuries of classical repertoire.This year's finalists reflect a remarkable blend of tradition and innovation, presenting powerful interpretations of Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and Contemporary works. From solo pianists to chamber ensembles, these artists demonstrate how classical music continues to inspire across generations and borders.Whether interpreting the elegant simplicity of Mozart or the bold complexity of Shostakovich, each finalist has brought technical finesse and emotional depth to their submission.Finalists by Instrument Category:CELLOAnnabelle Chan, Clark Fan, Aliya Gardner, Ethan Hahn, Mylas Jin, Ryan Lee, Yu-Hsuan Tu, Jeremy Tung, Yeji YoonCLARINETSubin Kim, Jihan Lee, Silas UrbanFLUTEBetania Canas, Kiyomi Chen, Mia Gu, Rachael Lee, Christine Nam, Gabriel Rui, Yi Wu, Eunice YooGUITARNathaniel Berman, Christian ChoiHORNKuang-Wen (Vivian) ChiangOBOEAndrew Kim, David PaullPIANOAlvin Cao, James Cao, Hannah Cheon, Andy Chi, Patteera Chinathimatmongkhon, Cayden Croswhite, Ishani Dasgupta, Yian Deng, Edouard Ferragu, Elsa Gessesse, Eshani Goswami, Grace Guan, Nathan Han, Arjun Hariram, Shun-Yeen Hoi, Dina Kanyshcheva, Elijah Kao, Evan Kaplan, Reyansh Kapur, Sze Tung Ko, Naz Köksal, Noa Zara Koppel, Xenia Lee, Camille Li, Caroline Li, Emma Li, Benjamin Liang, Jenna Liang, Muchen Liu, Thalia Mao, Chloe Mitilian, Brandon Park, Sofia Pavlovic, Maia Pham, Stella Ren, Tianyi Ren, Anna Snecinski, Devin Solorzano, Zhiyu Su, Arjan Walia, Sophia Wang, Cai Wenxue, Noah Yamamoto, Isabelle Yang, Vivi Zeng, Alice Zhang, Max Zhang, Olivia Zhang, Owen Zhang, Yishan Zhang, Yihong ZhuSAXOPHONEJayden LeeVIOLAIvan Kalashnykov, Nathan Kim, Rihye Kim, Darren Song, Jaden SongVIOLINAilin Akyner, Jasmine Chan, Celine Chang, Leon Crisan, Peter Farris, Kyoka Jansen, Olivia Jarrell, Eric Kim, Hyunseo Lee, Sophia Lee, Amrita Meda, Emily Moon, Kanon Ogura, Jisoo Park, Chloe Rong, Cecilia Thomas, Sam Vaillancourt, Sandra Vandermeer, Solon Wang, Anna XuVOCALLinen Bunnag, Amelia Grindall, Isabella Grindall, Mia Grindall, Macy Kraemer, Stacey Liew, Sarah Qistina Lim, Charles Liu, Jennifer Lu, Charity Mapletoft, Suryansh Maruvada, Alesandra Montgomery, Catalina Prado, Havyn Quintanilla, Joanna Raj, Philip Sarrouy, Rene Takahashi, Leevia Wang, Andrea Yang, Max ZhangENSEMBLESAndrew Kim, Yijin Chong, Junwoo Lee, Bhavya Babbellapati, Brayden Fung, Pooja Verma, Daniel Ziesemer, Jacob Bernhardt, Erika Hoogeveen, Huldah Niles, Coca Bochonko, Rebeccah Parker Downs, Benjamin Downs, James Cao, Jasmine Chan, Vera Muller, Leonardo Carvalho, Adriano Carvalho, Byron Liu, Amanda Nunez, Miao Ma, Patrick Li, David Moon, Matthew Dominguez, Saarthak Shankavaram, Michelle Xie, Bruno Piccoli, Juna Lee, Sing-Yi Feng, Noah DeGarmo, Sophia Wong, Sandra Lee, Christine Lee, Audrey Yoon, Ya-Ju Chuang, Hsin-Ju YuCONGRATULATIONSThe Charleston International Music Competition extends its congratulations to all the finalists for their outstanding performances. Their dedication to excellence, preparation, and attention to detail has made them stand out in a highly competitive field.Watch the PerformancesAudiences can enjoy the finalists' performances on the Charleston International Music Competition's YouTube channel: @charlestoncompetitionResults AnnouncementThe winners of the 2025 Classical Music Competition will be announced on April 10th on the official Results Page:Upcoming OpportunitiesMusicians are encouraged to apply to upcoming competitions:2025 Spring Music Competition – Deadline: April 15Celebrate the season of renewal with performances across all genres and instruments.2025 Virtuoso Music Competition – Deadline: May 15Designed for advanced musicians looking to showcase technical brilliance and artistic depth.2025 Summer Music Competition – Deadline: June 15Capture the energy and vibrancy of the season with performances that shine-open to all musical styles, ages, and instruments.For more information, visit charlestoncompetition and follow them on Instagram @charlestoncompetition.

