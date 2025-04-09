Inventhelp Inventor Develops Lift For Entering A Tall Truck (LBT-4041)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a safer and easier way to enter and exit a tall truck," said an inventor, from Leavenworth, Kan., "so I invented THE ASSIST. My design would elevate the user in a safe and controlled manner without risking muscle strains or a possible fall to the ground."

The invention provides an effective means of hoisting a driver up and into a tall truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to scale the side of a tall pickup truck to access the driver's seat. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. It also helps reduce physical strain. The invention features a durable and weatherproof design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for owners of taller pickups and SUVs, especially drivers who are disabled, elderly, or short in stature.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LBT-4041, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

