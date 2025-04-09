Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Bobble Figurine (LOS-285)
PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a humorous and eye-catching bobble figurine to display anywhere and be given as a gift," said an inventor, from Ozark, Mo., "so I invented the BOBBLE - N - BUTTS. This figurine is unique because it is admiring itself and it could be designed to look like anyone."
The invention provides a unique alternative to conventional bobblehead figurines and toys. In doing so, it offers a fun and eye-catching appearance. As a result, it could provide added entertainment. It also could serve as a collectible, custom gift, souvenir, etc. The invention features a novel design that is easy to display and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-285, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment