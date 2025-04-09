Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) Long-Term Shareholder Alert: Grabar Law Investigates Claims On Your Behalf As Securities Fraud Class Action Survives Motion To Dismiss

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Federal Court has determined that allegations of securities fraud against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) and certain of its officers have been adequately pleaded and have survived a motion to dismiss.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Driven Brands, through certain of its officers, made numerous materially false and misleading statements and omissions pertaining to: (i) Driven Brands' ability to efficiently and effectively integrate a high volume of acquired businesses, including statements related to the status of integrating its U.S. auto glass businesses; and (ii) the performance and competitive position of Driven Brands' car wash business segment.

On February 20, 2025, a Federal Court determined that the allegations in the plaintiff's underlying securities fraud class action complaint were adequately pleaded to survive defendants attempts to dismiss the complaint.

Current Driven Brands shareholders who have held Driven Brands shares since prior to October 27, 2021, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

