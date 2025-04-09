DEADLINE ALERT For ELF, FLNC, EU, And TFII: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF )

Class Period: November 1, 2023 – November 19, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) contrary to its representations to investors, the Company was experiencing rising inventory levels as a consequence of flagging sales; (2) Elf falsely attributed the rising inventory levels to, among other things, changes in its sourcing practices; (3) to maintain investor confidence, Elf reported inflated revenue, profits, and inventory over several quarters; (4) accordingly. the Company's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; (5) all of the foregoing, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on the Company; and (6) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC )

Class Period: November 29, 2023 – February 10, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 12, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Fluence's relationship with its founders and largest sources of revenue, Siemens AG and The AES Corporation, was poised to decline; (2) Siemens Energy, Siemens AG's U.S. affiliate, had accused the Company of engineering failures and fraud; (3) Fluence's margins and revenue growth were inflated as Siemens and AES were moving to divest; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU )

Class Period: March 28, 2024 – March 2, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that enCore lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) that enCore could not capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under GAAP; (3) that, as a result, its net losses had substantially increased; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII )

Class Period: April 26, 2024 – February 19, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 13, 2025

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was losing small and medium business customers; (2) that, as a result, the Company's TForce revenue was declining; (3) that TFI was experiencing difficulties managing its costs; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the profitability of its largest business segment was declining; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

